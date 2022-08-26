An upcoming Dadeville restaurant has encountered a problem, city leaders say.
Mayor Jimmy ‘Frank’ Goodman announced earlier this week that a planned Guthrie's franchise now faces construction issues. According to Goodman, the fast-food chain contacted him Tuesday, August 23, in which the owner explained that development on the Dadeville store location has stalled.
“I talked to the owner this afternoon, and they are having issues getting the windows and doors for the Guthrie's they want to build,” he said.
Furthermore, the Guthrie's construction site grapples with an additional roadblock as a residential house currently occupies the building zone.
Goodman addressed city council members regarding the delay during a scheduled meeting that same day, describing the issues as only a temporary setback.
“He promised it should be here, and that it is still on, but he is having problems,” Goodman said.
Rumblings that the chicken-finger franchise expanded to the city began during April of 2021 when the Dadeville City Council rezoned property specifically for the business development.
Over a year later, Goodman noted that the new business will finally advance once the company resolves development issues.
The Guthrie's will be located along U.S. Highway 280 specifically at 127 Day Street next to Jack's. In the months ahead, Goodman explained that the company will clear the construction site so that development can begin this fall.
“They will demo this house around October or November so it can go ahead and get started,” Goodman said.
Guthrie's, headquartered in Auburn, has 36 locations mostly in the southeast. Dadeville's location will be drive-through only.
