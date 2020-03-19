The coronavirus has hit every state and as it has spread in the last week, hand sanitizer, alcohol for first aid, hand soap and, surprisingly, toilet paper have become hard to find in stores across the nation and Tallapoosa County. But another thing is sailing off the shelves — guns and ammunition.
The Sure Shot owner Woody Baird said record numbers of customers have walked through his doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It started last week,” Baird said. “It was for guns and ammunition.”
Baird said he started to see the uptick in sales last Wednesday and had to stock up shortly after.
“I started looking at my wholesalers Friday,” Baird said. “I placed an order and tried to place another order Saturday.”
That is when Baird noticed the shortage on weapons and ammunition stretched beyond Alexander City.
“I work with seven nationwide distributors,” Baird said. “Starting Saturday, nobody had anything in stock. It is all the common stuff, 5.56 mm, 9 mm, .40 and .45 and it’s guns too — the popular models with Smith & Wesson, Springfield, Sig (Sauer) are gone.”
On Wednesday, Baird assisted one customer inquiring about the different versions of AR-15s and helped another purchase 2 pounds of gunpowder for loading ammunition while others inquired about handguns and rifles. The March sales are record breaking for Baird and The Sure Shot.
“We had the biggest Monday for March in 21 years just this week,” Baird said.
Seasoned weapon owners are not the only ones making purchases.
“I thought after the last scarcity of guns all of the first-time gun owners had been through,” Baird said. “We are getting an influx of first-time gun buyers.”
While Baird is surprised to see the number of newbies coming into his store he is more surprised to see the run on common goods in Alexander City.
“I went to the store looking at beef,” Baird said. “I couldn’t find hamburger meat and got to the end of the beef counter and saw this vast space where chicken was supposed to be. They were out of chicken.”
The stores are running short on some items but at home Baird is prepared for food shortages due to a multitude of reasons.
“I have a six month food pantry,” Baird said. “I keep that much and rotate it.”
Baird he keeps the basics of sugar, flour, meal and rice but has other things too.
“I keep the basic core vegetables — corn and tomatoes,” Baird said. “You make a basic soup with those. I have a vegetable garden and do my own canning every summer. I also have beef and chicken broth.”
For the those without a large food pantry, The Outlook checked on shelved inventory at Walmart and Winn-Dixie on Wednesday afternoon and found limited toilet paper and liquid hand soaps. Hand sanitizer and alcohol was nowhere to be found. Eggs were in limited supply and milk was being replenished. No bread or chicken was on the shelves.