“You are given one people’s choice ticket as you come in and then also you can purchase additional people’s choice tickets for $1,” West said.
Not only will gumbo be served, but the event will feature a kid zone, Kona Ice, Ernie's Hot Dogs and music by Jonathan Bloom. Kenny Dean will also participate as the Master of Ceremonies.
“It was an event that was so community friendly, so family friendly last year, that we had to do it again,” West said.
Sponsors for the event include: Morris Haynes Attorneys at Law, Love Lake Martin, Ballard Construction, Adams Beverages, Dark Insurance, River Bank and Trust, Constellation, Russell Lands and Lake Broadcasting.
The 2nd annual Gumbo Get Down will be from 12 to 3 p.m. April 15 and located at 4 Court Sq. between old city hall and the police station. Entry fee is $20 with free admission for 12 and under.
