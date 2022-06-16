The next chapter for Reeltown High School began on Wednesday, June 16, as school leaders broke ground on construction of a new gym facility, replacing the school’s decades-old athletic buildings.
The ground-breaking ceremony included board of education members as well as school faculty, during which Superintendent Ray Porter described the undertaking as a momentous occasion.
“This is a historic moment and something that will be enjoyed for generations to come. We’re investing in the community when we do projects like this,” Porter said. “This is a win-win for the community and for the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.”
Porter noted this endeavor as a necessary construction project and a long-term investment in the communities of Tallapoosa County. The project aims to replace the school’s nearly 60-year-old gym building and provide improvements for both the school’s students and faculty.
Among those are safety improvements for students, with the updated building also benefiting the school district’s budget as students will no longer need to be shuttled to other facilities once construction is complete.
In addition to the gym, other areas of the school building are also being overhauled, including the nearly 80-year-old band room. Porter also announced that additional classrooms would also be built to accommodate the school’s overpopulation concerns.
The construction company Mckee and Associates is overseeing the development of the building.
Much of the construction is being funded through a one-cent sales tax passed by the Tallapoosa County Commission as well as a $5 million loan that the board of education approved this week.
The loan will cover construction costs for the gym as well as additional capital projects, including renovations at Dadeville High School.
River Bank and Trust, a local bank based in Alexander City, is the loan distributor, and has a prior relationship with the school district. The bank has frequently provided sponsorships to local athletic teams as well as hosted annual luncheons at Tallapoosa County schools for graduating seniors.
Porter noted the bank’s investments in local schools as the reason behind the partnership.
School faculty and staff expressed excitement at the prospects of the project. Reeltown head football coach Matt Johnson specifically thanked Porter and the board of education for supporting the school with this project.
“This has been needed for a long time and I’m glad we’re going in the direction that we’re going, and I want to thank everyone, especially Mr. Porter,” Johnson said.