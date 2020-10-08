One lucky resident of Tallapoosa County can win the opportunity to partake in his or her very own “Supermarket Sweep.”
The Russell Medical Foundation presents Renfroe’s Market Great Grocery Giveaway with the chance to win one of 10 $200 gift certificates for groceries at Renfroe’s. The grand prize winner will get three minutes to grab as many items as possible from Renfroe’s in Alexander City.
Each $20 donation earns an entry into the drawing, which begins Nov. 2. Winners will be announced every weekday morning for two weeks on “The Front Porch” and the grand prize winner will be announced Nov. 16. On Nov. 18, that person will get to run through Renfroe’s Supermarket Sweep-style to collect store items.
“We’re always trying to figure out ways to be COVID (aware) and raise money because (the pandemic) shut down so many social events of ours,” Russell Medical Foundation executive director Tammy Jackson said.
In the past, RMF did a gun giveaway, which Jackson said she was not comfortable with this year due to the country’s recent turmoil, and a vacation giveaway, which is difficult due to travel restrictions.
“So I was trying to think, ‘OK. What is something everybody likes?’” Jackson said. “And boom. Everyone has to eat, right? And groceries are quite expensive.”
Costs of grocery items have begun to climb during the COVID-19 pandemic as well, so Jackson felt this would be a beneficial opportunity for nearly anyone to participate.
“I reached out to Rob Renfroe, owner of Renfroe’s, and he loved the idea and was instantly on board,” Jackson said.
In previous giveaways, RMF offers the opportunity for chosen tickets to be thrown back in the pot but this is a one-and-done deal, so tickets are a little cheaper at $20.
“That’s why we lowered the price so people could buy more than one chance,” Jackson said.
Participants can buy as many $20 entry tickets as they want but once a ticket is drawn, it is not eligible for the grand prize. However, if someone has bought more than one, he or she may still have the chance at winning the final round with another ticket.
Each of the 10 winners will be notified when their names are called and Jackson said she will find a way to get them their gift cards.
On Nov. 16, the grand prize winner’s name is drawn and on Nov. 18 that person can head to Renfroe’s at 8:30 p.m. to dash for groceries.
“We want it to be as safe as possible, so the store closes at 8 (p.m.) and employees will get everything ready,” Jackson said. “So with social distancing, the store will be closed at that time from everyone except those of us taking photos and videoing.”
If the winner has health, medical or other issues that restrict him or her from adequately quickly moving through the store, that person can elect someone to fill in as the runner.
“The only exclusions are alcohol and tobacco; it has to be groceries going into the home,” Jackson said. “Honestly, if I were able to participate and my name was pulled out, I would be somewhere buying a deep freeze and head straight for the meats.”
Jackson said RMF has budgeted around $4,000 for that person, anticipating the ability to grab many items in a short time.
“If it’s a hefty man who can grab heavy meats at one time, he could grab a lot,” Jackson said.
With prices continually changing or on the rise, there is no telling what prices might be at that time.
“With the holidays coming up, so many people could benefit from this,” Jackson said. “And I thought it would be fun. I’m excited about it and I hope the community gets excited.”
Proceeds raised from the entry fees benefit the RMF’s Crisis Response Fund, which has recently been created due to the unexpected hit brought in by COVID-19.
“We didn’t even know we needed this until COVID hit,” Jackson said. “This fund, if we have something like this again or have this continue and gets to be a hardship, we can use some of the money in this fund for our staff.”
During COVID, staff was furloughed or had hours cut; some struggled paying for childcare or damage from the April storms and this is an emergency fund to have for future crises.
“We’ve done what we think is our duty to do,” Jackson said. “We want to have a fund there in the future — something designated if something were to happen.”
The last day to buy tickets is Nov. 12 since the opportunities for any wins would be very slim at that point. However, those could still be eligible for the grand prize.
Tickets can be purchased online, at Renfroe’s or from the Mill House Gift Shop.
“Unfortunately people can’t just walk in to the gift shop but if you call (256-329-7187), we can meet you out front,” Jackson said.