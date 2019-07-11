Rev. Frederick L. Young has been behind the pulpit at Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for a few months now but will be officially installed as pastor of the historic church Sunday surrounded by guest ministers from around the country.
Great Bethel Missionary Church Inc. board member Robert Boleware Jr. said one of the special guests is Rev. Dr. Jerry Young, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi, who is also president of the National Baptist Convention USA Inc.
“It is a big deal for him to be here,” Boleware said. “There are more than 40,000 churches in that organization. It will be the first time the president of the organization will be here to lead a service. It is similar to the Southern Baptist Convention.”
Boleware said Jerry Young will lead the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and Rev. Frederick Young’s installation service will start at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry D. Black leading. Black leads the Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia where Rev. Frederick Young was an associate pastor serving in the choir and music programs.
Rev. Frederick Young is from Greenville, Mississippi, reared in the church. In 1993 Rev. Young joined Beulah Missionary Baptist Church where Black was already leading. At Beulah Young was a choir member for more than 20 years.
In 2015 Young met with Black and his brother Rev. Dr. Jerry Young about his calling to the pulpit. Young is married to Shirley Young and has five children.
Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is Young’s first appointment as lead pastor but has vision to return the church to the community leader it historically has been since its founding in 1880 by doing things beyond the church walls.
“Rev. Milton Nunn would talk with George Washington Carver on the porch of Ben Russell about what they could do for the community,” Boleware said. “Rev. Young is already doing services on Saturdays at Chapman Nursing Home. Three weeks ago we had a drive-thru prayer in the parking lot.”