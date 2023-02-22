FEb. 21 camp hill
Buy Now

The Camp Hill Town Council listens to the letters submitted by the Gray family regarding the proposed renaming of Old 280.

 Abigail Murphy

During Tuesday’s Camp Hill Town Council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole presented letters and videos from members of the Gray family regarding renaming Old 280 Road to Gray-Norris Memorial Highway.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you