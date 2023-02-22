During Tuesday’s Camp Hill Town Council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole presented letters and videos from members of the Gray family regarding renaming Old 280 Road to Gray-Norris Memorial Highway.
The council will not vote on the renaming until the March 6 council meeting. The proposed highway name would be in honor of Mae Lizzie Norris, who was lynched in 1947, and Ralph Gray who was lynched in 1931.
“Uncle Ralph was a brave leader who wanted to ensure equality during a time when Blacks were treated harshly and unfairly,” read a letter signed from the Gray family.
According to the video, Gray was part of the sharecroppers union during the 1930s along with his brother, Tommy. Gray was attacked by a white mob member, and his body was later displayed on the county courthouse steps.
April Gray, an additional relative, wrote to the council that she shares her great uncle Ralph’s love of farming.
“I have always believed that your ancestors' spirits stay within you and it explains my love of farming along with many other talents that have followed from,'' the letter stated. “As I sit here and type this I ask myself, ‘Why hasn’t Ralph been recognized in his own town for all the great accomplishments, which changed the lives of many and ending his own at the young age of 22 years old?’”
A video was then shown to the council members with more relatives on Gray requesting the council to rename Old 280 in Gray’s honor.
Williams-Cole said the video and letters will be available on the town’s Facebook page labeled as coming from him personally and not the town itself. He said he will get in contact with residents of Old 280 so they can present their side to the council before the motion.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I will reach out to them and I’ll inform them, but my main goal is not to convince them because I think it's bigger than a street name,” he said.
Due to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, Williams-Cole said he is making a big push for renaming the street now because after 2025 the name Old 280 will be 20 years old and it would be a $25,000 fine to rename.
Williams-Cole first announced the plan to renew the motion during the Feb. 6 town council meeting.
In other action, the Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved Feb. 6 council meeting minutes.
Announced the Black History Month program for 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Jason Moran spoke before the council on the safe room.
Announced Kiddos and Cops meet and greet plans for March 4.
Announced Alabama Alumni Day in May.
Announced employee appreciation breakfast for March 3.
The next regularly scheduled town council meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 6 in the municipal complex.