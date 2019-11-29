More than 200 residents north of Barron’s Bridge will be getting clean water soon.
The Alabama Department of Economic & Community Affairs (ADECA) announced last week Tallapoosa County on behalf of the Walnut Hill Water Authority (WHWA) had been awarded a $350,000 grant. The grant will be used to extend water service to 237 persons north of Barron’s Bridge, something WHWA general manager Robin East said is much needed.
“Several of the wells in the area they are currently using are bad,” East said. “Some of the wells I thought were good are bad too. This gets them water.”
The grant announcement said 60% of the people it will benefit have low to moderate income.
The Tallapoosa County Commission is helping to cover part of the match and East said the rest will be funded by the authority.
“It means more customers for us,” East said. “We are paying part of the match for this grant.”
Tallapoosa County District 4 commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt said she is proud to help bring water to the area. It is something she has done before with grants in the Buttston area and with the help of other commissioners in areas near Jacksons Gap several years ago.
“I would like to see everyone get water that wants water,” Thweatt said. “We got a great grant writer in Terry Ackoff. He has helped us with several other grants in Tallapoosa County.”
Thweatt said she was not the only one to work on the grant.
“I don’t want to take credit for it,” Thweatt said. “A lot of people put work into to getting it especially Robin East. I am happy they are getting it.”
East said about 90 homes will be served by the project but it will be after the new year before the new 6-inch and 3-inch water lines are covered with dirt.
“Our engineer will get the paperwork ready so we can start the bid process,” East said. “Most of the installation will happen on the county right of way. There will not be that many easements. The project will also include fire hydrants to help with fire protection.”