A new map highlighting the area’s cultural and natural assets is the result of a $6,000 grant from Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council (RC&D).
“We were proud to fund Tour East Alabama,” Coosa Valley RC&D said in a release. “The funds were used to produce a high-quality tourism map that covers eight of the eleven counties that Coosa Valley RC&D serves. The map captures and showcases points of interest in some of our beautiful rural counties. This is another great example of entities partnering to produce and release a great product for our citizens!”
Tour East Alabama (TEA) is a volunteer organization consisting of eight counties in east-central Alabama: Calhoun, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Randolph, Talladega and Tallapoosa. Its main objective is to promote the area and its trails, parks, museums, lakes and rivers through their print and social media platforms.
Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller spearheaded the efforts of the grant application but the work of many made the map possible.
The coordination and design of this regional map was conducted by Lake Martin area artist John Denney and by Tallapoosa County Tourism’s DeForest Tuggle. The eight counties represented on the map provided information and photos showcasing their county’s natural and cultural resources.
The map project began a couple of years ago with the City of Oxford. With the leadership of Mary Patchunka-Smith, the City of Oxford map grew to the eight Tour East Alabama counties with the goal of creating a marketing product to promote the entire region.
“As Representative of District 81 and representative of the Lower Pinhoti/Flagg Mountain Chapter of the Alabama Hiking Trail Society, I am excited to see such an initiative for east-central Alabama,” Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said. “Most of the counties within the east-central Alabama region are rural in nature but have wonderful outdoor activities available to offer visitors and residents alike.”
For the past eleven years, local chambers of commerce, economic development councils, cooperative extension agencies, state parks, the U.S. Forest Service, destination marketing organizations and other organizations have been educating the local communities on how to use tourism as an economic engine. As resources have allowed, TEA has been educating local communities about the value of tax dollars and jobs that tourism can bring to their communities through new and expanding businesses.
“As an Alabama State Representative of District 35 and also being a member of the state park board, I realize how important tourism is to our state,” Rep. Steve Hurst (R-Munford) said. “This resource will have quite an economical impact on east Alabama which is extremely important and needed.”