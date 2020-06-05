A fresh look will come to the longest structure belonging to Tallapoosa County.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation said the county will receive $225,000 in grant funds to paint the steel structure supporting the bridge across the Tallapoosa River at Germany Ferry. It was a welcomed surprise to Tallapoosa County engineer David Moore.
“If we didn’t get the funding, we were going to have to figure out how to fund it ourselves,” Moore said.
The bridge was built in the 1950s at the same time as the bridge across the Tallapoosa River on Highway 49 at Horseshoe Bend. At Germany Ferry the paint from the structure is beginning to peel and the steel is rusting. Moore said the painting project is needed to lengthen the life of the bridge.
“If we left it alone, we would be needing to replace it in years,” Moore said. “Painting the structure will help make it last for decades.”
Tallapoosa County commissioners John McKelvey and Emma Jean Thweatt represent Districts 3 and 4 respectively. The Tallapoosa River at Germany Ferry serves as the line between their districts. McKelvey said both he and Thweatt help maintain the bridge and the funding is very much welcomed.
“We are tickled to death about it,” McKelvey said. “Hopefully it will allow us to do a few other things in the county.”
The funding is part of ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects. A total of $7 million was awarded earlier this year with approximately $1.3 million to be awarded later this fiscal year.
“Alabamians across the state are continually seeing the progress made on our roads and bridges,” Ivey said in a statement. “These projects now nearing a total of $9 million are going to go a long way in improving our state and the daily lives of every Alabamian. Having a modern and safe infrastructure system will help Alabama continue to advance and I remain committed to ensuring that this is a reality for us.”
The county will have to provide $27,246.10 in matching funds.
Moore said the bridge at Germany Ferry isn’t the only project the county is looking at to prevent spending more funds.
“We are trying to do preventative maintenance as much as we can to make things last as long as possible,” Moore said. “We hope we can do more projects like this as funding becomes available.”