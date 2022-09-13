Most grandparents love a surprise visit from family, but earlier this week local grandpas and grandmas shocked students at Radney Elementary School with their own special treat.
This past Sunday marked National Grandparents' Day and as such the schoolexpanded the annual holiday into two-day celebration and provided lunch for both the students and their grandparents.
Assistant Principal Dr. Brandon Gilliland explained that the festivity is returning after a two-year hiatus after in-person school gatherings halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Community involvement has been impaired since COVID-19 happened two years ago, and we're just trying to come up with new ways to bridge that gap and to get our parents, grandparents and the community back into our schools,” he said.
With the pandemic in a downward turn, the school district is ramping up additional family events as the new school year begins. Gilliland added with good reason and stressed family involvement as a major success factor in childhood development, including in education.
According to Gilliland, research proves that students with strong family support generally perform better academically and suffer less disciplinary issues.
“Research shows that parents who are involved in their kid’s education and in their school community have better standardized test scores, better grades, and less discipline issues. So we want to try to open that up as much as possible have as many events that have parents involved,” he said.
Families seem interested in participating as Gilliland noted over 200 people attended the celebration between the two days.
“We had an excellent turnout. The response was great. The grandparents and parents love being able to get back into the schools and see what the kids are learning,” he said. “It's been really tough over the last few years having restrictions in place and it's good to see that we have a return to normalcy.”
“There's kids that don't have grandparents so this is also a VIP Day ,and was more of an open invitation for whoever the kid wanted to bring,” he said.
Gilliland hopes for more family activities moving into the school year, feeling that childhood development depends on extended support groups. For instance, the school hosted a meeting last week with families to review student test scores and offer learning resources for parents.
“It forms a partnership when you create that positive dialogue and it lets the parents know that you are number one and the school is not the enemy and that we're here to work together,” he said. “It takes everyone working together in order to educate the whole child.”
