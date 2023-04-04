040523 Graham award.jpg
Buy Now

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers executive director Tony Garrett presented Alexander City Police Department detective Christopher Graham with the organization's award.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Alexander City police officers, city leaders and citizens dedicated Monday to honoring a law enforcement officer for going beyond the call of duty. 

Graham award 2.jpg
Buy Now
Graham Council award.jpg
Buy Now

Graham received an standing ovation from Alexander City police, elected officials and citizens Monday. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you