Alexander City police officers, city leaders and citizens dedicated Monday to honoring a law enforcement officer for going beyond the call of duty.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers awarded Detective Christopher Graham during Alexander City City City Council meeting with the 2022 CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year.
Tony Garrett, the organization’s executive director, led the award ceremony with some words from Graham’s Alex City colleagues as to the reason for the recognition.
“He's usually the last person from the criminal investigation unit to leave at the end of the day,” Garrett said. “He constantly pushes himself forward that all cases he receives are given the maximum amount of attention with the hope of solving each case and delivering to each family.”
He said Graham is an asset to the Alexander City Police Department and Tallapoosa County as a whole.
In addition to investigations, Graham is also a certified-hostage negotiator and is part of Tallapoosa County’s special law enforcement response group.
“Pages could be written on the sacrifices made by this young man, but his actions speak for themselves,” Garrett said. “At this time, I can see no better person to deceive the 2022 central Alabama CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year.”
Graham described the honor as an exciting moment in his career but said his work in law enforcement stems from a genuine passion for the profession.
“It was an amazing and a gracious experience.” Graham said. “It's always nice to be rewarded by your peers, but I have always wanted to impact lives in a way and I'm just happy to do the job.”
Graham’s colleagues also highlighted his demeanor and ability to build a rapport with citizens and law enforcement, which stems from his roots in Alexander City.
“I rarely meet strangers,” he said. “I grew up here, and I really liked this town and the community here.”
Graham described good communication skills as crucial in law enforcement and effective in defusing dangerous situations.
“Whether giving advice or making that an arrest, sometimes you just have to look at a person as what they are — a human that's made a mistake,” he said. “Everybody makes mistakes, and the ability to communicate with those people in a way that so they see, they're respected or matter can change the outcome or some of these things.”
He initially gained inspiration for a law enforcement career as a child while reading history books about a famous police officer — his great-grandfather.
“My great-grandfather was James Ware and he and his partner were some of the first black police officers in the state of Alabama,” he said. “My grandfather had a lot of influence on me as a person, but honestly I stepped out on faith with this job and have just enjoyed it.”
Members of the city council extended congratulatory comments to Graham, including council president Buffy Colvin.
“We thank officer Graham for what he does truly with community policing because he was raised right here in little old Alexander City so we appreciate him and everybody in our police department,” she said at the meeting.
Upon receiving recognition, Graham also gained eligibility for consideration in the organization's statewide officer of the year award.