Gov. Kay Ivey's chief of staff Jo Bonner addressed the Dadeville Kiwanis Club Thursday praising Alabama's economic rebound, just as the community finishes up its victory lap over recent economic development announcements.
Bonner counted the region's upcoming $80 million graphite processing plant among several business development milestones for the state.
"Not only is our unemployment low, but the nation is now acknowledging that what we are doing in Alabama is working," he said. "Last year alone we had $10 billion and new job opportunities were announced and I will just tell you given where we were at the start of the pandemic in March, nobody would have ever imagined that was possible."
Bonner pointed to Alabama's high scoring in two business-friendliness indices, CNN Business and Moody's "Back-to-Normal Index" plus a "publication most of you've never heard but it's one of the leading trade publications on economic development," Area Development Magazine's "Gold & Silver Shovel Awards."
This year, Alabama was one of three states to win golden shovel for development in the manufacturing sector.
Bonner pointed to relationship-building as the key to development success, and praised Kiwanis Club members for Dadeville's civic engagement.
"I will tell you if the governor were here — the mayor would certainly say this working with the city council — all of you, it doesn't matter what you do, if you're with the chamber or if you're running a florist or real estate company, relationships matter."