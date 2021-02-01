With only the stroke of Gov. Kay Ivey’s pen, Alabama will have new prisons.
The lease agreements will cost the state $3 billion over the next 30 years. Lawmakers are unhappy with the process but happy to see the issue of Alabama prisons mostly over.
“I’m glad that we have this done and commend the governor for doing it, however I believe the legislature should have weighed in on this issue,” state Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said. “I believe that we could have done it in a more cost friendly, responsible manner for the taxpayer. I can’t fault the governor for making decisions she believes are right, but at the same time I would have done it differently.”
Oliver said lawmakers have been told the legislature will not have to provide anything else for the prison facilities.
“The governor says she has enough money in (Alabama Department of Corrections) without us appropriating another penny other than what we have already appropriated last year,” Oliver said. “She decided she was going to do this. I don’t know if it's because she thought we wouldn’t do it, which I would prefer to think we were. Once again if the money was there, we would have saved millions by using property we already own I think.”
Oliver believes the legislature could have dealt with the issue of prisons, saved the system from being taken over by the federal government and saved money.
“I have visited all of the prisons,” Oliver said. “One of the things I always talk about is most of these people one day will be released. We have to educate and prepare them to be released. Safety of the guards and safety of the prisoners is what the governor is saying is important. We agree; however, I hate to see the state have all this land we are not going to use. Even though we are leasing the prisons, somebody is paying for property.”
Oliver said lawmakers understand prisons cost money, especially after they have been open for a while. But what happens when the lease agreement ends in 30 years?
“I think the taxpayers should get their money’s worth,” Oliver said. “In the long run, who knows — it may turn out to be a great idea. At the moment I just don’t see it. The truth is prisons cost more money in their last years than in the first years because as they start breaking down and you have to start replacing things. The physical plant just starts deteriorating, that does run into a lot of money. These prisons supposedly have a life of 30 years.”
The lease agreements signed by Ivey are with Government Real Estate Solutions of Central Alabama, LLC and Government Real Estate Solutions of South Alabama, LLC. Both LLCs are owned by national private prison company CoreCivic.
One of the prisons will be built on Rifle Range Road in Tallassee, the other in Atmore. Construction will begin this year and is expected to be finished by 2025. The prisons are designed to house 7,000 inmates.
Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) commissioner Jeff Dunn said no real decisions on the issue for decades has forced the idea of leasing prisons.
“It is no secret that, due to decades of inaction and a lack of resources, our correctional system is at a crossroads,” Dunn said. “Thanks to Gov. Ivey’s vision, tenacity and leadership, we have reached an important step in our continued work to chart a transformative new course for the department. Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude. These facilities will provide a safer, more secure environment in which our heroic staff can better deliver effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming to our inmate population.”
Ivey is happy to see the prison issue settled.
“I am pleased that we have reached this important milestone in the Alabama Prison Program, the cornerstone of a multifaceted strategy to address the ADOC’s longstanding challenges and failing prison infrastructure,” Ivey said in a statement. “ADOC’s existing dilapidated infrastructure is failing at a rate of one facility every two years, exorbitant deferred maintenance costs are rising by the day and the courts may act imminently if real progress is not made soon — given all these risks, there is not one minute to spare.”
Ivey said there were no other real solutions to deal with an impending federal government prison takeover.
“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our state and the driving force behind our Alabama Solution to an Alabama Problem,” Ivey said. “We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers. This is simply the best path forward.”
While the ADOC will operate and staff the facilities, CoreCivic will provide ongoing facility and infrastructure maintenance and is responsible for life-cycle replacement costs through the duration of the lease term.
Prisons were to be and will still be a major topic of discussion this session. Now legislators will look to make sure prisons do not turn into mental health institutions.
“It seems prisons are being forced to be one of a few mental health centers in the state,” Oliver said.
Oliver said thinking outside the box will help relieve pressure on DOC.
“Things like monitoring through ankle monitors and doing a better job of preparing prisoners to reenter society,” Oliver said. “If we can work with Ingram Tech who is already working to help prisoners get a trade, I think we will not see them coming back. You teach something where they can get a job.”
In the end Oliver wants to make sure all parties are being treated fairly.
“We are trying to comply with the federal mandates as well as protect our guards and protect our prisoners, simple as that,” Oliver said. “We have to do something.”