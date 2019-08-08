Gov. Kay Ivey will visit Radney Elementary School as part of the Alabama Bicentennial celebration at 9 a.m. Sept. 30, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said at Wednesday’s special-called board meeting.
“I’m not sure what the agenda is but I’m excited anytime we have a governor on campus,” Lankford said.
The board also unanimously approved accepting Lean Stream as a fundraising platform. The platform can be used for community members to raise money for projects such as playgrounds and field trips.
The funding platform does not have an upcharge for starting fundraisers.
“Lean Stream is something we control as a district and where we do not pay any type of percentage for it,” Lankford said. “It’s a better way for our coaches, our teachers.”
The program also lets schools sell T-shirts and is accessible for Benjamin Russell alumni throughout the state to donate.
“With the ‘Revamp the Hamp’ project this would be something we could use Lean Stream with,” Lankford said, referring to the project to renovate Hamp Lyon Stadium.
Board member Dorothea Walker was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
In other action, the school board unanimously approved hiring two teachers, these last hires of the school year.