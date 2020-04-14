Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference Tuesday morning with Alabama Department of Public Health state officer Scott Harris to give an update on the stay-at-home order her office put in place, which is currently set to expire April 30. Ivey said it will take two weeks of the order to get enough data to evaluate how well the shelter is working but she is confident in the progress being made.
"I am grateful people are staying at home and all indicators suggest it is working," Ivey said. "It is imperative we keep doing what we're doing. Now is not the time to let our guard down."
Questions continue to rise on how government officials are working to help the economy recover during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ivey announced her team's next steps to develop a plan to re-open the economy at the end of the stay-at-home order.
Ivey said she spoke with Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to help develop plans for small businesses. She said Ainsworth is to have those ideas back to her by or before April 17.
"This is not a simple process like flipping on a light switch," Ivey said.
The governor's office also reached out to representatives from the seven congressional districts to help handle things on a "district by district basis." Ivey said all seven representatives jumped on board and will be helpful in developing plans for their respective districts by April 22.
"My staff and I are taking every suggestion seriously," Ivey said. "The task force is going to vet all these ideas to help us put together a timeline to open up the economy. Those ideas will be carefully integrated into the advice from Dr. Harris and our medical team."
Ivey said she plans to provide an update plan of action on or before April 28.
Harris said his team is now more confident the hospitals in the state are prepared for any future surge of patients.
"We've been worried about not having enough capacity but at this moment, that doesn't appear to be the case," Harris said. "The reason that has changed is people are taking the stay-at-home order seriously. People are not having the same gatherings we have seen before. It's been a challenge to get that message right but we believe we're improving in that area."
Harris said the state is OK on ventilators right now and he expects that to be the case moving forward. He said the ADPH expects the peak demand for total beds to happen in the next seven or eight days with the peak demand for ICU beds closely following.