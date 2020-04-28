Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday in a press conference the state is taking another step in the direction of getting back to a normal routine during this coronavirus pandemic.
The stay-at-home order will expire Thursday and at 5 p.m. that day Ivey’s safer at home order will go into effect until May 15 at 5 p.m. All retail will be allowed to open with a 50% occupancy rate and not allow customers to congregate.
“Employers should take reasonable steps to avoid gatherings of 10 or more and make strong efforts to disinfect office space,” Ivey said in a press conference. “Non-work related gatherings of 10 or more or any gathering where people cannot maintain a 6-foot distance is prohibited.”
State beaches are allowed to open as long as people practice social distancing. Ivey said the local government and law enforcement will be in charge of enforcing those guidelines.
The order is also allowing elective medical procedures unless prohibited to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19.
“This is the first step of what we expect to be a multi-phase re-opening of our state," Ivey said. "Our job has to always be to find the right balance. Keep our people safe and healthy and focus on the economic health of our state.”
Ivey got the counsel of her Coronavirus Task Force led by State Finance Director Kelly Butler. These decision were made based off the guidelines set forth by the White House combined with the recommendations from state officials.
State Health Office Dr. Scott Harris said he is confident hospitals will no longer see a spike in hospitalizations or the need for ventilators. Harris said Alabama has met all criteria of the White House guidelines except for the 14-day period of decreased numbers.
“It is reasonable for us to start a gradual opening," Harris said. "We do believe there are certain types of activities that it is safe for Alabamians to resume. People need to return to work and we want to make that as safe as we can possibly do. We believe we have seen a number of improvements recently... These things are encouraging to us.”
Harris said it is still up to the people of Alabama to keep doing the right things so the numbers will start declining. Harris said the state is now recommending everyone wear face coverings while out in a public place.
“The threat of COVID-19 is not over," Ivey said. "We are still seeing the virus spread and all of our people are susceptible. The greatest disservice is to think lifting the restrictions means there is not longer a threat. We must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing… Ensure you are taking every precaution while getting back to work."
There are several pieces of the shelter order that will still be in place including restaurants being limited to take-out or delivery while entertainment venues, athletic facilities and close-contact service providers will remain closed.
