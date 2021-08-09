A Goodwater man is dead and a Talladega man admitted to his part in the shooting.
Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell said his department is investigating the Sunday evening murder of Desmond Jamal Robinson, 29, of Goodwater.
“We received a call from the Goodwater Police Department about helping with a death investigation,” Howell said. “We responded with deputies, investigators and myself.”
Howell said law enforcement worked quickly in the area of the shooting at Jacobs and Park Street.
“We had a couple of witnesses on the scene,” Howell said. “Pretty quickly, we were able to detain a person of interest.”
Howell said law enforcement took Jamarkis Cook, 29, of the Talladega area into custody.
“The victim and the suspect were in an altercation a couple of months ago,” Howell said. “(Cook) admitted to shooting but gave a different reason.”
But Robinson wasn’t the only person being shot at. Howell said Cook was charged with murder in the death of Robinson, with shooting into an occupied vehicle for shots fired at someone else in a vehicle. Cook also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and reckless endangerment.