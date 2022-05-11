The City of Goodwater is implementing a curfew in the city limits in response to a deadly shooting. The curfew is in place from now until Sunday, May 15. The curfew for minors, 18 and younger, is 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. The curfew for adults is midnight.
Malik Holtzclaw was shot and killed Thursday, May 5 around 11 p.m. The Goodwater police were notified of several shots being fired around 11 p.m. near the corner of Highland Street, Jacobs Street and Slaughter Street.
Goodwater officers and Coosa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and found Holtzclaw suffering from a gunshot.
He was taken to Russell Medical Center but was pronounced dead when he arrived.
Two Sylacauga residents have been arrested in this case. Police said Kendarious Lashaun Hale and Erskin Demetrious McKinney, Jr. are both charged with manslaughter. Their bonds were set at $100,000.
Another individual has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting but is not being identified at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the Coosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving this case.
From the Goodwater Police Department’s Facebook page: “At this time, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Malik Holtzclaw and is requesting your help. Sheriff Michael Howell and the entire Coosa County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our prayers to Maliks family during this difficult time. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.”
Goodwater police Chief Corey Shaw said they’re hoping the curfew will allow the family time to grieve in peace.
“We don’t want another tragedy like this to happen again,” said Shaw. “We’re sorry for the Holtzclaw family and our prayers are with them.”
In addition to the temporary curfew, the city is also hosting a community watch meeting at the Goodwater Auditorium to discuss ways to keep the community safe. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
“We want the public to come out and we want input,” said Shaw. “We want parents to come out and be responsible. We want the community involved because this is a community problem.”