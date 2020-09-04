The National Association for Family Child Care has awarded the country’s top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Valory Thomas, operator of Ganny Babies Home Daycare in Goodwater.
NAFCC accreditation is a rigorous quality improvement system that uses a set of more than 300 standards to recognize high-quality child care programs operating in the residence of the child care professional. In Alabama, almost 11% of licensed family child care programs have achieved this recognition; considerably higher than the 2% nationwide average.
“I think it’s very important to go above and beyond in making sure our children are well educated and ready for school,” said Thomas in a press release. “The reaccreditation process really pushes you to be a better overall provider. I most enjoy the small setting because I can have one-on-one time with each child and get to know each one on a personal level.”
Thomas has been a provider for more than five years.
To earn NAFCC accreditation, Thomas went through an extensive self-study, training and quality improvement process with the support of her mentor Sylvia Spratling from the Family Child Care Partnerships-Accreditation Facilitation Project administered by Auburn University. FCCP-AFP is a statewide quality enhancement, accreditation facilitation program funded through a contract with the Alabama State Department of Human Resources. It delivers mentoring, training, technical assistance and financial support to licensed family child care providers in Alabama seeking to attain national accreditation.
“NAFCC accreditation is recognition of a family child care providers’ commitment to quality caregiving and continuous quality improvement,” FCCP managing director Caroline Martin said.