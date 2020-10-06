Candidate Frank Goodman will be the new mayor of the City of Dadeville for the next four years.
Goodman won the Dadeville mayoral runoff election over incumbent Wayne Smith. The final results were 537 to 445.
"Well hey, I still feel the same and just thank God it all all worked out," Goodman said. "Moving forward, I'm going to find out what the people want and try to please the people. They're the ones that put me here, had the confidence in me to vote me in so I will listen to what the peoples gonna say and we'll try our best to accommodate the people."
The first thing Smith did was call his opponent to wish him congratulations.
"Congratulations my friend," Smith said to Goodman. "Anything I can do to help you, don't hesitate to give me a call. You've inherited a ship in pretty darn good shape. God bless you."
Smith said Goodman ran a good race and he wishes him luck.
"I want to thank the people that believed in me, supported me and voted for me," Smith said. "I've gained a lot of experience from this and I've had highs and lows and I don't know, this is about in the middle.
"This is all His plan and it's been out of my hands for quite some time. I wish the citizens of Dadeville good luck. What an honor and privilege it's been to be your mayor the last four years."
Goodman thanked the mayor for a good race and said he prays the best for him.
"But in politics, you're here today, gone tomorrow," Goodman said.
Smith said, "May God bless Dadeville."