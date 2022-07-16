Colton Cook is leaving his baby sister Cami behind in a few weeks as he moves on to Jacksonville State University. But just because he’s leaving doesn’t mean his chores won’t get done.
Colton’s parents signed him up for Sonny’s Class to make sure he has a few basic skills before leaving New Site for college. But Colton brought along his 14-year-old sister Cami.
“I realized it was a lot of stuff I already knew how to do, but I was like you should sign up too — see if we learn something new,” Colton said. “I have to transfer power.”
Cami said she is willing to take over some of the chores. Some of the skills needed for those chores were reinforced at Sonny’s Camp Friday. Alexander City Parks and Recreation maintenance supervisor Bryan Riddle was giving lessons on how to use and care for lawn equipment.
“I’m trying to get them to be able to help cut grass at home,” Riddle said. “The parks and rec crew is out here helping out. A couple of them will teach how to weed eat. A couple of us teach how to run the mower. Some will teach how to run the back pack blowers.”
Riddle showed Cami and the other teenagers how to check the oil of a zero turn lawn mower, how to wind a line on a weed eater and how to crank them all plus the leaf blower.
“I think it is good for life skills,” Cami said. “Not everyone will have someone around to help at the house.”
Friday’s zero turn lesson just helps Cami takeover Colton’s responsibilities a little faster.
“I’m still learning how to drive it at the house,” Cami said. “My grams has been teaching me.”
Cami and Colton were in Sonny’s Class last week where Cami learned a little especially about her brother’s car.
“I learned how to change a tire,” Cami said. “I learned where my brother’s spare tire is on his Jeep. It’s under his car.”
There were more than 25 teenagers at last week’s camp and about 20 learning about lawn equipment maintenance Friday. Cami is glad to be learning the extra skills.
“I think it's helpful because Colton is moving away in a few weeks,” Cami said. “Too far. Too far, because he is not here with me.”
Colton said Cami is jealous of his move but not because she will have more chores.
“She will have a hard time because her ride is gone,” Colton said.
At the weed eating station, Trence Russell was helping 9-year-old Tripp Pugh use a weed eater. Russell went over the steps of mixing gas, priming the motor and starting. Russell also showed everyone the business end of the weed eater, how to put the string on the head.
“You have to slow down and study it,” Russell said. “The more you do it, the better you will be at it.”
Riddle took a look at all the campers. He was scouting for the next set of students the parks and recreation department might hire to help cut grass around the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. But before any job interviews, Riddle had other plans for the campers after completing Friday’s lessons.
“They’ll get hot out here,” Riddle said. “Then we will go to the pool, swim and cool off.”