It may seem like the days are all doom and gloom lately, but the philanthropic community members of Tallapoosa County have yet to disappoint.
From supporting local businesses, feeding those who are shut-ins during the coronavirus pandemic to simply paying it forward to neighbors, residents are coming up with creative ways to make a difference amidst this crisis.
Alexander City Kiwanis Club typically meets at Jake’s restaurant every Thursday and now can’t because Gov. Kay Ivey restricted customers from dining in establishments.
This past week, six Kiwanis members ordered meals from Jake’s, as they would during a meeting, and distributed them to people quarantined at home.
“We called some local churches and got a list of names,” Kiwanis president Scott Blake said. “We delivered 29 meals and will continue this each Thursday as we have to.”
The initiative is actually two-fold because it also supports a local business currently suffering during this economic downturn.
“We’re helping people that are shut in and can’t get out because of existing conditions,” Blake said. “But this also helps Jake’s who is typically dependent on our 20, 25 meals every Thursday. That’s gone. So we figured we’d do two good deeds with one stroke.”
In a week of giving, Alex City Kiwanis also donated $1,500 to the Backpack Buddies program, which supplies meals for food-insecure students.
Local business owners are also finding ways they can support their neighboring businesses.
David Willis bought three $50 gift cards from area restaurants and gave them away on Facebook this week.
“Obviously we’ve had a pretty decent shock to the system here economically,” Willis said. “Most of us are going to eat every day, so that was an easy target for me to pick out — something to support and drum up some awareness.”
Willis bought gift cards from Jake’s and Jim Bob’s and when he went to purchase one from Big B Bar B Que, owner Damien Gibson let him take it for free.
“He actually donated his gift card because he was so appreciative of what I was trying to do,” Willis said.
Wednesday through Friday, Willis asked Facebook users to like his most recent article on his business page. He then put those names in a drawing and chose a winner at the end of each day.
David McGhee with McGhee Furniture found a unique way to encourage people to eat locally. For everyone who brought in a receipt from a local restaurant, he gave $50 off a piece of furniture.
“I’ve had four people take advantage of it already,” McGhee said. “It’s getting people out.”
He had one customer drive from Birmingham and wait to eat lunch until she got to Alexander City because she saw McGhee’s Facebook post.
“She told me she knew she needed a couple pieces of furniture, so they got their lunch in Alex City and then came over here,” McGhee said.
Service Printing owner Scott Riley opened up support to include all businesses in the area. He’s offering 10% off a purchase if a customer has a receipt from any locally owned business.
“My heart goes out to the restaurants but there are also other businesses struggling too,” Riley said. “What better way then for me to give back a little bit.”
The offer does not apply to discounted items and must be a cash transaction.
“I didn’t know what to do, so why not pay it forward?” Riley said. “Maybe it will generate a little extra business and promote people to buy locally.”
Service Printing is considered an essential business so his doors will remain open. Riley is also offering free “Curbside Only” signs for restaurants to utilize.
Firetruck Bar B Que gave away a Boston butt to every 25th customer Monday through Friday.
“It’s our way to give back to the community during the COVID-19 (pandemic) and to thank our customers,” as stated in a Facebook post.
Many of these good deeds seem to be sinking into the hearts of many as McGhee mentioned one server at Jake’s has been pleasantly surprised by local support. She said everyone has been incredibly generous with tips and is extremely appreciative.
Alex City is certainly known for its acts of kindness and when locals are suffering, residents have found ways to step up and encourage one another through tough times.