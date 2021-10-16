Every Tuesday the Alexander City Elks Lodge hosts a get-together at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, about $275 a week for ice cream, popcorn and bingo.
Now that there's a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, they've been able to reprise one of their other activities — a fishing excursion hosted by Hardy Farms in Coosa County.
"I've been holding that $750 for two years waiting to spend it on account of COVID," said Jerry Burnette, the veterans affairs liaison for the Elks.
The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks is a social club founded in 1868, with local chapters that organize charity and community events. Though considered a fraternal order, Alex City's club also includes women.
Rick Nickolson, "exalted ruler" — as they call their elected leaders — of the Alexander City Elks, said the chapter has a public relations problem, especially among those who only know it as the clubhouse on the Tallapoosa River, just north of the bridge.
Mike Bearden poses with the second of several catches Friday. Bill Nichols State Veterans Home residents spent the day fishing at Hardy Farms in Coosa County in an excursion organized by the Alexander City Elks Lodge.
Joe Ridgeway and Rick Nickolson pose for a photo. Bill Nichols State Veterans Home residents spent the day fishing at Hardy Farms in Coosa County in an excursion organized by the Alexander City Elks Lodge.