Cliff Williams / The Outlook Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch director Candice Gulley reacts as Russell Land’s Staeve Arnberg announces how much was raised for the ranch at the Second Annual Lake Martin Realty Charity Golf Tournament Friday at Stillwaters.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Kim Evans watches a putt on the 18th green at the Second Annual Lake Martin Realty Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Friday at Stillwaters.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stillwaters golf professional Gabby Wetherington posts scores at the Second Annual Lake Martin Realty Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Friday at Stillwaters.
Russell Lands’ Steve Arnberg called the second annual Lake Martin Realty Charity Golf Tournament a huge success and not just because of the money raised.
“We are all winners today because we are helping support something worthwhile,” Arnberg said. “We thought we blessed them last year but they blessed us.”
Last year’s golf fundraiser raised $15,000 the day of the tournament. This year $30,000 was raised but there is more coming.
“There are two checks — one today and another next week,” Arnberg said. “Last year the secondary check was like $3,000.”
The secondary check comes from fundraising the day of the tournament through purchases of raffle tickets, mulligans and more.
Arnberg said Friday’s success should not stop the support of the girls ranch.
“You’ve been very generous, you bought teams but you gave above and beyond,” Arnberg said. “This organization is going to have needs beyond today, so please make a note of this organization.”
Arnberg said he had heard about the girls ranch for years but became more aware of what it does leading up to last year’s tournament.
“Getting involved with this golf tournament gave me a chance to get acquainted with the girls ranch,” Arnberg said. “This organization is very transparent. They are trying to provide a great opportunity for young people in the state who may not be in the best place to be. This gives them a great place to be where they are loved, nurtured and continue to grow and get a good start in life.”
Arnberg said he hopes the tournament will be more successful next year. Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch director Candice Gulley said the funds are great but being at the tournament loving on the girls present was a great gift too.
“We appreciate this,” Gulley said. “We appreciate y’all showed up. You are showing your support and love for our kids.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.