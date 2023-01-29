Trees had fallen — creating a barricade that once was a yard — but the manufactured home was largely untouched.
“To me, that's just a miracle within itself,” said Gary Kennedy, one of the lead volunteers with the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief.
The Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief’s motto is “giving a cup of cold water in Jesus’ name,” and Kennedy said that’s what they thrive to do.
After the Jan. 12 tornados, the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief’ aided Coosa and Tallapoosa County by clearing out individual’s driveways for accessibility and tarping down roofs to protect houses from further damage.
Mike Jenning, Tallapoosa Baptist Association Disaster Relief coordinator, said the teams did 20 jobs in a four-day period. They were made up of 42 volunteers from about five different Baptist associations.
Some of the places they reported to were Riverbend, Stillwaters, Eagle Creek and parts of Coosa County including Highway 9, County Road 14, County Road 18 and County Road 76.
After the initial storm, members of the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief had a meeting with the emergency management agency, the sheriff’s department, the fire department, American Red Cross and United Way.
The sheriff’s department informed the disaster relief volunteers of places with possible damage. A team of volunteers went out to assess the areas.
“Whenever the assessors go out, they're actually looking at multiple things,” Kennedy said. “They're looking at the access to the house and then, in that, they also determine what equipment is needed to be able to remediate the trees or get access to the house.”
Before they get too far into the work, Jenning said the homeowners do have to fill out some paperwork — in keeping with government guidelines. Volunteers with the disaster relief are also equipment trained and they log the labor and equipment hours in compliance with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“All the work we do is done with no charge,”Jenning said. “We don't charge for anything we do. We don't take any money. We do it all through Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.”
Kennedy explained the disaster relief is part of their missionary work. After they finish the job, they give the individuals a Bible, and he said this can have a profound effect on people.
“One of the guys that we talked to said he hadn’t cried in 20 to 25 years [since] his grandpa died,’ Kennedy said. “But that day we went down and cut all that out and then presented him with the Bible. He had tears in his eyes.”
After a disaster situation, Jenning said it’s common to hear from people they try to help the phrase: “but someone else is worse than we are.” However, he and Kennedy agree everyone needs and deserves support after something like that.
Another church in the area with Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers is First Baptist Church of Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes, senior pastor, said as long as people have a need for their help they are going to keep serving.
“There's a camaraderie that just is incredible for when you're out there working in a disaster area,” Hayes said. “Not just the physical needs, but spiritual needs, because we make it a point that with every home… we pray for, and with, the homeowners.”
Hayes said a lot of their members were sent to the Rockford, Coosa County area, although they did some work in Dadeville too. As a statewide initiative, he said many Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are currently being asked to go to Selma to continue to help with the recovery there.
“As First Baptist Dadeville as Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief, we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We want to be the voice of Jesus speaking into their lives with our words and our actions that ‘God still loves you.’ He never stopped loving you,” Hayes said. “These bad things happen because we live in a world that has storms, but God loves you and He will be there for you and walk with you through this.”
After the tornado, with each Bible that was presented, Kennedy told the families “you were blessed. God had a hand over you because you did not lose your dwellings — your life.”
Hayes said he does understand the hardships that come with natural disasters firsthand. He has spent 18 years on the east coast of Florida and 15 years on the gulf coast of Alabama through both Hurricane Ivan and Katrina.