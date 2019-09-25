Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are always prepared. Girl Scouts is one of many agencies served by the Lake Martin Area United Way.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is one of 110 Girl Scout councils in the country. It served 5,000 girls in the bottom 30 counties of the state and 422 from Tallapoosa and Coosa counties last year.
The Girl Scouts organization has programs at Horseshoe Bend, Central Coosa, Reeltown and Alexander City schools. The organization also serves the Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area, according to Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama CEO Karlyn Edmonds.
Girl Scouts is currently focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Edmonds said it’s also doing outdoor activities including canoeing and kayaking.
“They’re also engineering, learning about civics and doing a lot of community service so a lot of things go into that and it’s all channeling back to our primary concern, which is building girls into leaders,” Edmonds said.
Because of this Lake Martin Area United Way primarily funds the programs in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. the programs don’t cost as much.
“When we go into the schools and work with girls, we do it at very, very minimal cost to them and it certainly is expensive for us to run such programs and the funding we receive from the United Way helps us pay membership fees,” Edmonds said. “We have to pay fees to the national organization. It helps cover insurance for staff members.”
If the organization wants to serve the girls in a particular school, the United Way helps as a resource, according to Edmonds.
“Generally speaking in areas where it’s a little harder for us to find volunteers and where transportation might be a barrier, like particularly Coosa County, we will go in and do programming in the schools and through our outreach program,” Edmonds said. “That’s what we primarily do in Coosa and Tallapoosa counties and each year we have at least a couple hundred girls who participate in those programs and they’ve been very successful over the years.”
To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, visit www.girlscoutssa.org.