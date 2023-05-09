In a dusty attic, Tom Seebald opened up one of the many boxes scattered about his parents’ estate. In this particular cardboard box, there was a packet.
The packet was a 10-by-13-inch envelope. Opening it up, Seebald pulled out letters dating back to the 1940s, film reel canisters, a signed photo of Jack Dempsey, photos of Bing Crosby and a purple heart certificate awarded to Major Jack N. Adams.
The letters were addressed to Alexander City, Alabama, but this cardboard box in this dusty attic, was in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The packet had been sitting in the Seebald house for 60 years and it wasn’t until then that he opened it.
“My parents passed away, my brother passed away,” Seebald said. “So it was up to me to clean out the house. About a year and a half ago I retired so I finally had the chance to look at that packet, open it up, look at what's inside. As a military guy, this is what I should be doing, returning the artifacts… to the family.”
As part of his own investigation, he sent an email to the Alexander City Outlook in hopes of finding a living relative of Jack Adams.
Who was Jack Adams
Jack was the brother of Charles C. Adams III, former representative of Tallapoosa County for the Alabama State Legislature, and Phillip E. Adams, owner of Adams Insurance and Real Estate. While his brothers passed away in 1982 and 1999, respectively, Jack died on March 2, 1945.
According to a 1945 letter from Chaplain Eugene J. Reilly to Charles C. Adams Jr., Jack’s father, Jack was killed in action over modern-day Taiwan. He was hit by anti-aircraft gunfire and died instantly. The co-pilot landed about 15 miles off the coast of Taiwan.
“He had been with the outfit for some time and in that time the men felt that they knew him quite well,” the letter said. “They early [on] recognized his pleasant good nature and his willingness to carry his full share of burden. Each and every one of us feels his loss and know full well the heavy burden that rests upon your heart today.”
Before the war, Jack went through the Alexander City school system and graduated from Alexander City High School in 1933. He went on to Auburn University to study Business Administration.
There, he was head cheerleader, president of Pi Kappa Phi, secretary and treasurer of Blue Key Honor Society and was part of the “A” club — an organization for varsity athletes. After graduating, he became a flying cadet and went to Primary Training School in Tuscaloosa.
In 1940, he was assigned to the ninth Bomb Group at Mitchell Field in Long Island, New York. He met his wife, Bette Lawrence, while he was stationed in Panama, and they married in 1941. With the declaration of war later that year, he was then stationed in Trinidad.
A manuscript titled Film NoI 2:
“Just before the boat sailed — me on the ship and Bette on the pier waving goodbye. Leaving Cristobal harbor with our convoy escort. There’s the pilot's boat. Views at sea, en route to Trinidad. This is my darling Jack sitting on deck before dinner. Just look at that smile — the sweet heart. Sunset over the Caribbean Sea. Arriving at the harbor in Trinidad, showing scenes of a British ship at dock there. Sunset and unloading a ship, the men and goods silhouetted against the lowering sun.”
In August 1943, Jack became a Major as part of the 38th Bomber Group, Medium, 823rd Bomber Squadron. He received an air medal on Sept. 3, 1944, and a purple heart on June 1, 1945 — four months after his death.
“I have just learned with genuine regret that your son, Major Jack N. Adams, was killed in action while nobly doing his part to help preserve freedom. May I extend to you my heartfelt sympathy in your loss,” a letter dated April 9, 1945, from John H. Bankhead II, U.S. Senator, to Charles C. Adams Jr.
According to the Outlook archives, the Adams family held a memorial service at First Methodist Church on April 1, 1945. Meanwhile, Jack Adams' family members lived on.
From Pennsylvania to Alabama
Phillip “Phil” E. Adams Jr., mediator in Opelika, Alabama, is the nephew of Jack. His father was the youngest brother of Jack’s, and he is the oldest son of his father’s. By Jan. 2023, he and Seebald had a call, and after months of coordinating, they planned a meet-up.
Seebald, a former truck driver, drove straight through from Pennsylvania to meet the Adams family on April 20 at the American Legion Post 103 in Alexander City.
“It’s very meaningful to me and I know it’s meaningful to everybody else,” Phil said. “Because it’s a part of our family history. It’s like bringing to life someone I have heard of but truthfully never knew.”
Jack’s artifacts were on display for the Adams’ family to view. Seebald and Post Commander Danny Wright worked together to set up a T.V. so the Adams family could also view the developed film from the 1940s canisters.
Before showing the film, Seebald explained to the family how these items came into his possession.
“In the 60s our next-door neighbor, Jack and Peggy, Peggy’s sister was married to Jack Adams,” Seedbald said. “Here’s where the connection comes in. All these artifacts I received in this packet. Now in this packet as a child I have seen it in a cupboard, in a desk drawer, in a cabinet somewhere. It has always been there.”
From what Seebald found out from his sister, Peggy’s family was moving and had given the artifacts to the Seebalds for safekeeping. Now, decades later they have been returned.
Phil said he was thankful for all the effort that went into getting the family reunited with Jack’s items, and this also was a chance to visit their hometown.
“We are so proud to be from Alex City,” Phil said. “We all grew up here and our families run back in this area and community for well over 100 years. This is our home and Jack grew up here. We are proud of being here. We are proud of [Jack].”
Seebald turned on the T.V. showing the footage to the family. Throughout the viewing, family members chimed in pointing out old relatives. Railroad tracks surrounded by buildings came on the screen showing Alexander City’s downtown from the 1940s. Next, the inside of a B-18 heavy duty bomber, and then, a military base in Panama City.
The film rolled on and Major Jack Adams was on the screen — smiling.