Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 65.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

