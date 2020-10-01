The second phase of the Rebuild Alabama gas tax goes into effect today.
Last year the Alabama Legislature passed a 10-cent excise tax on gasoline and diesel to help with road and bridge projects across the state. Instead of levying the entire 10 cents at once, the tax is implemented in phases.
Sept. 1, 2019 saw a 6-cent increase per gallon purchased.
Oct. 1, 2020 will see a 2-cent increase per gallon purchased.
The last 2-cent increase per gallon goes into effect Oct. 1, 2021.
But the increase do not stop there.
Effective Oct. 1, 2023 and on July 1 every after that, the gasoline and diesel excise tax rate will be adjusted by the percentage change in the yearly average of the National Highway Construction Cost Index rounded to the nearest whole cent. The increase or decrease of the tax will not exceed 1-cent per gallon.
The legislation passed last year marked the first increase in Alabama’s gas tax since 1992.
Each 1-cent of the tax is estimated to be worth $32 million in new revenue. The funds are mostly used for road and bridge projects.
Some of the funds are passed to counties and municipalities to improve roads and bridges. To use the funds, projects must be approved by the county or municipality and the state legislature. The funds can only be used on contracted projects, not materials and equipment. For a road project to be completed using Rebuild Alabama funding, projects must be approved, let for bid and completed by a contractor.