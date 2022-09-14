Gas pump file
Buy Now
File / The Outlook

Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 28.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

Tags

Recommended for you