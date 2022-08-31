Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 37.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $3.14 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.25 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen five cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."
Historical gasoline prices in Alabama and the national average going back ten years:
August 29, 2021: $2.78 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.12 per gallon)
August 29, 2020: $1.93 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.23 per gallon)
August 29, 2019: $2.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)
August 29, 2018: $2.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.83 per gallon)
