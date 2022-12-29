Ringing in the new year might be a little cheaper for the gas tank than last year.
According to a press release, the national average for gas was $3.25 at the beginning of January 2022. Coming to the end of this year, GasBuddy predicted the national average was $2.98 for Christmas day.
For holiday traveling, the predicted gas prices drop the lowest it has in the past 18 months.
Plus, it is roughly $2 less than the peak price of $5.02 reported in June 2022, and as the year ends, 26 states have reported gas prices below $3 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy’s chart, national gas prices have managed a steady decline since early October.
“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to
this earlier this year — a well needed break from the sky high prices we faced just six months
ago,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan at Gas Buddy said. “Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable. Americans are saving around $25 per fill-up compared to prices this summer.”
It’s not only nationally that gas prices are trending down. According to AAA, Alabama’s average gas price was $3.01 a year ago. As of Dec. 23, the state average was $2.78, and the average for Tallapoosa County was $2.83.
Meanwhile, the highest recorded price in Alabama for 2022 was $4.63 on June 14. De Hann said while going into 2023 is looking good, there are still some challenges that may cause an increase in prices again in the spring.
Should there be an increase in prices, the U.S. Department of Energy has some tips on how to be most effective with one’s fuel. The first tip is to not speed and avoid aggressive driving. Plus, the use of cruise control can help the engine run more efficiently for long trips.
However, there’s more to it than driving habits, keeping up with car maintenance can also be beneficial with fuel efficiency, such as keeping tires inflated, cleaning the air filters and routine oil changes.
Finishing out the year, De Hann advises drivers to keep “expectations in check” going into 2023 but also to enjoy the low gas prices well they are here.
