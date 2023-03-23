At about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, an Alexander City resident on Roosevelt Drive accidently cut a gas line, but a quick response from the Alexander City Gas Department resulted in the line being sealed with no injuries.
“It was a service line to the house,” said Kevin Holman, who has been with the gas department for 24 years. “They cut it and it was actually blowing gas, which is a real dangerous situation. We’ve got it stopped now.”
The gas department responded and sealed the line within minutes of the resident’s 911 call.
Holman said although the process is simple to repair a gas line, it shouldn’t happen nearly as often as it does. Throughout the state of Alabama, residents can call 811 prior to any digging underground and their local utilities departments will inspect the area to ensure it is safe.
“Before you dig at all — before you put a mailbox, repair a water line, before you even plant shrubberies — call 811,” Holman said. “They send out a ticket to all utilities to come locate any underground utilities.”
Not only is this for the safety of the public, but Holman said not calling could result in punishment in the near future.
“The district attorney is really wanting to fine people now,” Holman said. “It’s been going on for years but it’s been ignored, so now they are really trying to get (people’s) attention.”
In addition to the gas department, the Alexander City fire and police departments responded to the scene.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.
