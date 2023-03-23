0325-gas line cut.jpg
Buy Now

Lizi Arbogast Gwin / The Outlook An Alexander City Gas Department employee works on repairing a gas line that was cut at a residence on Roosevelt Drive.

At about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, an Alexander City resident on Roosevelt Drive accidently cut a gas line, but a quick response from the Alexander City Gas Department resulted in the line being sealed with no injuries.

0325-gas line cut2.jpg
Buy Now

Lizi Arbogast Gwin / The Outlook A gas line was accidentally cut by a resident in Alexander City and was repaired by the gas department on Thursday afternoon.

Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you