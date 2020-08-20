For two decades now, GAP Fellowship Church has invested in local children and even with some modifications this year will be no different.
The 20th annual back-to-school giveaway, which typically takes place at Central Alabama Community College with a motivational speaker and pizza, will be a drive-thru supply pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“When COVID-19 came, we totally revamped everything,” Marilyn Benson said. “We realize so many families are struggling right now or have more than one child to buy supplies for and it can be difficult to do that.”
Each year members of GAP Fellowship collect donations from area churches and businesses to stuff backpacks full of school supplies. The hope is to grow in number each time and Benson said the plan is to giveaway at least 300 backpacks this weekend.
“We’re trying to go higher if we possibly can,” Benson said. “We see the need is there and we’ve got some supplies to stuff some more if we see the need.”
But the church members aren’t able to do it all on their own.
“We’ve had some great support from other churches and businesses that have collaborated in the past,” Benson said. “It’s a blessing to allow us to do more and reach more in the community.”
Each backpack will include necessary school supplies as well as facemasks and antibacterial sanitizer. Cars simply need to drive up to the church, roll down the window and keep moving. A select number of cars will also receive gift certificates for a free Papa John’s pizza.
“Normally we give away slices of pizza and a free drink if they come to the program but of course we are not able to do that,” Benson said. “So we’re giving away certificates to get a whole pizza, which is actually a whole lot better. It may not be every car though, depending on the traffic; we need to stretch it out.”
Also new this year, GAP Fellowship will be giving away two $500 scholarships for a student to attend the community college of his or her choice.
“If anyone is interested or knows of a deserving student, ask them to please contact us (at 256-409-1992) for an application,” Benson said. “We are looking for deserving high school students with at least a 2.5 GPA. We’re trying to meet the needs of the community as much as we can.”
The supply giveaway is open to kids of all ages until the church’s supplies are exhausted.
“This year is just a crazy one for everyone,” Benson said. “We were just trying to scratch our heads to make this thing happen and the only thing we can think about is a drive-thru for this year.”
For additional information, call GAP Fellowship at 256-409-1992.