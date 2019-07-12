GAP Fellowship Church is giving away school supplies and providing a motivational message July 20 at its annual Back to School Expo.
Organizer Marilyn Benson said the church has gotten a lot of help over the years to make sure children have some school supplies and more to start the new school year.
“This is our 19th year,” Benson said. “We have gotten a lot of support from other churches and the community over the years and this year is no different.”
Benson said this year’s speaker is ABC 33-40 anchor Jennifer Gonsoulin.
“She is a parent as well so she can speak about a lot of things,” Benson said. “She has an idea of what it is to deal with today’s issues in schools. She will talk about how to deal with bullying and self-confidence. She will try to help motivate the children for the school year.”
Benson said pizza and drinks will be available for those who come. She said the church is still looking for school supplies and support for the event.
The expo will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center at Central Alabama Community College.
“Every child who comes will leave with a bag of school supplies,” Benson said. “We know how expensive school supplies are and the lists seem to get longer each year. We also will have at least 100 backpacks to give away but every child who comes will leave with school supplies. We are trying to do something to help lift some of the burden from the parents while giving an encouraging word to everyone, especially children.”