Fungi Farm is hosting an all-day event to educate participants about mushrooms. While there attendees can take a look inside the mushroom ID certification manual.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter
During the open house, Fungi Farm’s owner, Allen Carroll will be conducting a talk about mushroom cultivation.

Mushroom cultivation has come to Dadeville with Fungi Farm and now they are opening their doors for an all-day event.

Inside the lab, the air must be filtered so the production blocks do not get contaminated during their processing.
In the bags, they mix sawdust, soybean pellets and water. The bags are cooked and then the fungus is introduced.  

 

