Mushroom cultivation has come to Dadeville with Fungi Farm and now they are opening their doors for an all-day event.
This Friday, Oct. 7, Fungi Farm will be hosting an informative open house for the first time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will start with a tour of the farms, which is a commercial fungi laboratory.
“At Fungi Farm, we actually don't grow any mushrooms, which surprises people sometimes when they come here,” said Allen Carroll, owner of Fungi Farm. “What we do is more similar to growing seeds or cuttings of plants. So, farmers come to us when they want to grow mushrooms, and we provide the growth kits necessary to do that.”
The open house’s first informative lesson will be about the cultivation process. Then before lunchtime the owner of Mushroom Man Tan, Tanner Hammond, will have a mushroom cooking demonstration. The second lesson will be about the psychedelic properties of mushrooms.
“We're going to have nurse Taylor Hayes here to talk about all the research that's happening with psilocybin right now, which is the active ingredient of magic mushrooms, as people call them, which are still illegal in Alabama. But UAB has done some studies with them right now,” Carroll said. “Taylor has experience with that stuff in legal settings.”
The open house will end with a mushroom foray, where participants head over to Yate’s Lake to see what mushrooms they can identify together. They plan to continue to offer the open house event annually, if not more often. The admission cost is $100.
However, Fungi Farms also hosts Mushroom Forays every Saturday of the month for free. The next one will be Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the John B. Scott Forever Wild Trail Trailhead.
“I think the most exciting aspect of having public events here is just meeting other people that are interested in mushrooms. It's kind of a niche community,” Carroll said.
Carroll originally started Fungi Farms back in 2017 partly because of its nicheness. After graduating from Auburn University, the hope was to find an outlet to work on mushroom cultivation through the university.
“Systematically speaking or institutionally, mushroom cultivation is not a thing, not really anywhere in the Southeast,” he said. “So, I just saw a big opportunity. I was pretty good at it [mushroom cultivation] and it's been way harder than I thought it would be to start a business.”
When he started, Carroll said he thought he would be growing mushrooms, but that’s not where the demands were. His clients already were able to grow the mushrooms; what they needed were growing kits and petri dishes.
Now that they have established themselves over the past five years, Carroll said they are planning to expand and within the next six months they will be 50 percent bigger. As the mushroom cultivation business has continued to grow, last year Carroll also created a five-year wild mushroom ID certification program.
Carroll said the program is recognized by the Department of Public Health, and it will allow an individual to legally identify wild mushrooms in Alabama. Until this program was created, he said there was not a state approved course.
The manual for the program will also be on hand at the open house event and it is available for purchase on their website.
“We've seen some people selling some mushrooms; we have quite a few people certified,” Carroll said. “And it's been cool to see everybody kick off the wild mushroom industry in Alabama.”