A procession of wreckers trailed Alfred "Bubba" Easterwood, Jr. from Radney Funeral Home to his final resting place Friday.
Easterwood, an Alexander City resident, died at Muary Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee Monday at the age of 52.
According to his obituary, "Mr. Easterwood loved his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He had a passion for junking, tinkering, towing, going to auctions, and traveling. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church."
A dozen tow trucks and their drivers gathered in the Alex City Shopping Center parking lot across the street from Radney Funeral Home Friday to pay their respects.
"He was a real good friend," tow truck driver Brian Ray said. "I'd known him for years; we'd done a lot of horse trading. We were all just so upset to hear that he passed away. If there's anything else we could do for the family of course any of us out here would."
Even those who did not know Easterwood personally came to pay their respects to their fellow tow trucker.
"Once my friend called me and told me to support we all came together as a team; that's how it's supposed to be," tower Walker Benson said.
Easterwood's friends and family led the procession, followed by Henderson's Towing, where Easterwood worked, and eleven other wreckers. Easterwood was buried at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland.