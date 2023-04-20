Shooting death quad photo

Four people have been confirmed dead after a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama. From left to right: Ke Nicole Smith, Phil Dowdell, Corbin Holston, Marsiah Collins. 

Funeral arrangements have been announced for all victims killed during Saturday’s Dadeville mass shooting.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

