Funeral arrangements have been announced for all victims killed during Saturday’s Dadeville mass shooting.
The shooting initially on April 16 killed four people and wounded 32 others. Among those killed include Dadeville High School seniors Phil Dowdell and KeKe Smith, Dadeville graduate Corbin Holston and Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Collins. In the coming days, those four will soon be laid to rest.
The first memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, and is a celebration of life for Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, a 2018 Dadeville High School graduate. The service for Holston is set for 11 a.m. at God’s House of Prayer in Auburn. Visitation will be Friday, April 21 at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home.
The Dadeville community will then honor and remember the life of Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell on Monday, April 24, at the Dadeville High School auditorium. The community gathering will occur at 1 p.m.
Interment for Dowdell will take place at Lockhart Cemetery and repast at the Mitchell House. Attire colors are black and gold. Flowers are to be sent to Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home. A viewing is to be announced.
