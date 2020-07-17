The coronavirus has affected many in the area especially those in nursing homes.
To help fight COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $18.27 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide baseline testing for the coronavirus and proactive surveillance of the virus for healthcare personnel and residents of nursing home facilities across Alabama.
Brown Nursing & Rehabilitation in Alexander City has yet to have a resident or staff member contract COVID-19 but it hasn’t stopped the facility from testing.
“We have been testing (for certain symptoms) throughout the pandemic,” Brown Nursing & Rehabilitation administrator Cecily Lee said. “We tested everyone — residents and staff — last month as testing became available to create a baseline.”
After Ivey’s announcement last week, another round of testing will happen at Brown Nursing & Rehabilitation.
“We sent a text out to the sponsors Tuesday,” Lee said. “It said we will be testing everyone for COVID-19.”
Ivey said the funds will be used to stop the spread of the virus to protect residents in nursing homes.
“During the pandemic, it is critical we take care of our seniors and most vulnerable residents,” Ivey said in a release. “Some of our largest outbreaks of COVID-19 were within nursing homes and we must do everything possible to contain the spread within their walls. Protecting these vital members of the community, as well as the dedicated staff who take care of them, is precisely the intent of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.”
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $250 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support the delivery of healthcare and related services to citizens of Alabama related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ivey allocated $18.27 million for testing in nursing homes. Alabama Nursing Home Association president and CEO Brandon Farmer said the organization and its members are appreciative of the governor’s support.
“I am extremely grateful to Gov. Kay Ivey and her administration for supporting the ongoing testing of residents and staff in our facilities,” Farmer said in a release. “This virus is not like anything we’ve ever seen and has hit our nursing homes and staff exceptionally hard. I am relieved to know we will have assistance to contain the spread of this virus and hopefully be able to eliminate it from our nursing homes.”
Cases of COVID-19 were not separated from the totals by the Alabama Department of Public Health as reporting started early in the pandemic. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services required long-term care facilities to start reporting COVID-19 statistics in May. The reporting is required of long-term care facilities receiving funding from Medicare and Medicaid.
Those statistics can be found online at cms.gov.
Those statistics confirm Brown Nursing & Rehabilitation has had no cases of COVID-19 amongst residents and staff since the first of May.