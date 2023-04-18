fundraising

One of the many fundraising efforts are "Dadeville Strong" bracelets. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Community members, businesses and nonprofits have been coming together to raise funds for those affected by the shooting in downtown Dadeville on the night of April 15. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you