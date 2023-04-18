Community members, businesses and nonprofits have been coming together to raise funds for those affected by the shooting in downtown Dadeville on the night of April 15.
Local businesses
Longleaf Antique Mall announced on its Facebook page it is collecting monetary donations for the victims and families. The donations will be passed along to First Baptist Church of Dadeville, who has been aiding in the distribution process.
Meanwhile, La Kay’s Flowers and Gifts has been selling door and mailbox bows for $15. The bows are sporting Dadeville’s school colors of gold and black in honor of the two Dadeville students — Phil Dowdell and Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith. The proceeds from the bows are going towards a scholarship fund in memory of Dowdell and Smith.
Sticks and Stones, a local online business, was selling t-shirts with a Dadeville Strong inspired design. The shirt features a bible verse with date of the shooting and heart around Alabama in Dadeville school colors. The shirts were on sale for donations through Monday at 5 p.m. with the proceeds going to Mahogany Masterpiece. Updates on shirt orders can be found on its Facebook page.
Community members
Angel Mann, local nurse, is making Dadeville Strong bracelets starting at $10 with the proceeds going towards those affected. The bracelets have Dadeville High School’s school colors and the lettering of “Dadeville Strong.”
Due to the high demand, the orders have been put on pause until next week. Although, updates and purchasing options can be found on her Facebook page.
Additionally, April Hough Roberts, local realtor and former nurse, along with her daughter, Alexis Roberts, are both working on Dadeville Strong t-shirts. The shirts are $20 with the proceeds going toward the families affected. Updates on shirt orders can be found on both of their personal Facebook pages.
In addition to the grassroots fundraising, multiple GoFundMes have been started by community members as well. “Love offerings for Phil Dowdell” was set up by his mother, LaTonya Allen, as the family navigates through funeral expenses. Additionally, a GoFundMe for Shaunkivia Smith’s family was started by Jessie Ogletree with the proceeds going toward Miranda Turner, Smith’s mom.
Editor's note: The GoFundMe links have been verified.
Nonprofits
The Community Foundation of East Alabama also established a Caring for Dadeville Fund. According to their website, this fund will act as a grant for organizations that are working to support the victims and community members through the aftermath of the shooting. Donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803-0165 with the check made out to Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund.
The mass shooting occurred during a 16th birthday at Dadeville's Mahogany Masterpiece, resulting in four deaths and 32 injured.