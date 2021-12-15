A green tote emblazoned with the words "Dog Chow" is liable to become Alexander City's hottest handbag.
The bags, which also come in "Goat Sweet Feed" and "T-Bone and Bacon Flavor," can be purchased for $12 apiece at Sho'Nuff BBQ, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward Lake Martin Humane Society.
Sho'Nuff owner Linda Sanford, daughter Hayley Sanford and sister Wendy Hancock came up with a project out of a love for pets and a surfeit of animal feed bags discarded each year. The women own 10 pygmy goats and 11 dogs between the three of them.
"I just kept throwing the bags away," Hancock said. "My sister said 'Well let's try to use them, recycle them.'"
After cleaning them and putting them under a sewing machine, Linda found a colorful, surprisingly durable material for a tote bag. The process is labor intensive — each bag takes Linda about an hour to make — but profit is not the point.
"We just thought it would be great for the humane society," Hancock said. "We're not trying to promote the restaurant or anything, we're just trying to raise money for the animals."
In two weeks, the sisters have sold 18 totes, but their net inventory is growing, with friends and customers donating more and more pet food bags. While Hancock intends to deliver a check to Lake Martin Humane Society on the first of the year, the fundraiser will last as long as there's tote bags and "as long as they're selling," Hancock said.