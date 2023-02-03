Trinity Campus Highway 280
Buy Now

The former Trinity Campus of First United Methodist Church of Alexander City will now be the only home of the church as the two campuses have split into a separate church.

 File / The Outlook

The First United Methodist Church of Alexander City officially split into two churches earlier this week. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you