The First United Methodist Church of Alexander City officially split into two churches earlier this week.
The church finalized a separation agreement during a Jan. 29 conference, which resultedin FUMC remaining at the former Trinity Campus and the Green Street Sanctuary andArbor worship facility bothbecoming part ofCornerstone First Global Methodist Church.
The separation stems from a collective rift within the United Methodist Church which has prompted churches nationwide, including in Alexander City, to disaffiliate from the religious denomination in recent months.
Cornerstone First Global Methodist Church hosts its inaugural worship serviceSunday at the church’sGreen Street Sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m., which will be followed by a congregation lunch at the Arbor campus.
The FUMC will also host its first official worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday with brunch served afterward at theTrinity Campus, which is located along U.S.Highway 280next to Russell Medical Center.
