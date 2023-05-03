A line of people stretched outside the doors at First Baptist Church of Dadeville Saturday as family, friends and classmates celebrated the life of KeKe Nicole Smith.
Tears, prayer and heartfelt words filled the church as hundreds reflected on her life and legacy in the Dadeville community. The high school senior died during a mass shooting earlier this month, but the service focused on all the teenager accomplished in just 17 years.
This was most demonstrated by the reading of a never-before published letter, which Smith wrote last spring as a rising senior in anticipation for her final year of high school. The letter shared insight into Smith’s dreams and aspirations after graduation.
According to her family, she planned to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham and pursue nursing as part of the school’s 2023 class.
She also hoped to have a happy family and travel the world, according to the letter, and reflected on her time in high school and her happy memories of playing sports and hanging out with friends.
“My favorite place to be is my best friend's house, having a girls night and just laughing and playing around,” the letter read. “Volleyball is the sport that keeps me going, and with it being my senior year, is it kinda sad that I will never play a high school volleyball game again.”
She had already mapped out her final week of school and planned to visit her teachers and thank them for helping her achieve her academic goals.
She also acknowledged her countless other blessings, including her family.
“I am so happy to be alive and thankful to wake up because most people don’t,” the letter continues. “My mom and my siblings, I'm very thankful to have y’all three in my life. I will never let y’all want for anything once I get to where I want to be in life. I am going to make sure y’all get the world.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Above all else, Smith stated in the letter her desire to serve as a role model for her siblings.
“Never let your siblings down because they are the ones who need you the most,” the letter said. “They look up to you so much so never give them the option to want to give up once things get hard.”
Her siblings had their love on full display Saturday as Smith's two younger sisters placed a crown on her head before the casket was closed.
Among the speakers included Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley, who encouraged Smith life’s serve as an inspiration for her fellow classmates and the Dadeville community.
“You can honor her through your words, thoughts, and actions,” he said. “Let her beautiful smile inspire you to be a better friend for others to smile bigger, brighter and louder.”
Alabama State Senator Merika Coleman also spoke at the service and announced a special resolution from the Alabama Legislature in honor of Smith, which recognized her as an outstanding citizen and person.
“This resolution is offered as a tribute to her life and with heartfelt sympathy to her family,” she said.
Coleman also presented the family with a commemorative picture of Smith, which had been commissioned.