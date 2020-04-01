Many businesses allow employees to work remotely or have shut down entirely but still provide pay the best they can. Then there are front line workers — pharmacists, truck drivers, postal workers, mechanics, cashiers and more — some of who make lower pay who are risking exposure to the public amidst the coronavirus pandemic and have no choice but to work to feed their families.
Some have no added protection in terms of gloves and masks and many have family members in their households with serious underlying conditions or weakened immune systems. Medical professionals are no doubt the superstars during this pandemic but the unsung heroes just may be these low-wage workers at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 on a daily basis when unable to isolate at home.
“They said places are not really testing those with minor symptoms, so it’s still being spread around,” FedEx delivery driver Will Puetz said. “So as essential workers, we’re taking that risk and it’s a lot scarier than we try to make it seem.”
Alexander City resident and log truck driver Nick Askew is used to working long days hauling wood to mills around central Alabama and, prior to the pandemic, relied heavily on fast food and stops to make it through the day.
“I do my best not to stop at all,” Askew said. “My wife packs my lunch and bottled drinks. It eliminates my stops altogether. It puts my family at risk if I were to walk in to a McDonald’s.”
Winn-Dixie travel pharmacy technician Katie Platt also can travel up to 500 miles from Alex City and needs certified travel papers to enter certain cities.
“We need papers saying, ‘This person works for so and so and is an essential employee needed to do their job in whatever city,’” Platt said. “If you’re traveling to places that require papers like Birmingham and you are not an essential worker, you could be fined up to $500.”
Platt feels this restriction should be implemented in every city across Alabama to help eliminate the coronavirus spread.
“People just don’t understand; this is gonna get worse before it gets better,” she said. “People just need to stay home. You don’t need to bring five kids to the grocery store. It’s too much.”
Winn-Dixie is one of a plethora of companies that has implemented 6-foot squares or lines on the floors of their stores to emphasize social distancing.
“I jokingly refer to them as the stupidity squares,” Platt said. “People don’t think they’re going to get it but when they do they’re going to give it to (a lot of) other people.”
With a 74-year-old mother at home with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Platt has to strip down the second she gets home, throw her clothes in the washing machine and take a shower before she does anything else.
Chapman’s Healthcare Center certified nursing assistant (CNA) Ariel Lynn has the same routine upon returning home after a 12-hour shift interacting with residents and co-workers.
“I’m nervous about it but I also know people who are nurses and I have asked their advice,” Lynn said. “I know how to handle my work clothes properly when I come home. I’m doing things differently so I don’t give it to my family and child.”
Chapman’s employees are required to wear masks and extra personal protective equipment (PPE) for the rooms under specific isolations — not necessarily because they have COVID-19 but are at a higher risk to contract it.
While some medical professionals are low on necessary equipment such as gloves, masks and sanitizer, other businesses don’t even have access to that barrier of safety.
Puetz said FedEx does not supply anybody with masks, gloves or any form of protection, which has made a lot of co-workers he’s talked to nervous about going to work.
“We’re responsible for getting what we need to take care of ourselves and we can’t find anything in the stores; it’s all wiped out,” Puetz said. “Us drivers, we keep asking and asking but they refuse to supply us with these things and now we’re having to worry about bringing it home to our families.”
Co-workers are sharing the minimal supplies they manage to get their hands on with each other. Also, drivers are trying not to interact with the public, if possible, and not requiring signatures on the scanners.
“We’ll just write in COVID-19 as the signature and the person’s name,” Puetz said.
Despite facing the exposure and risk, Puetz cares about the residents on his route and offers up his phone number if they need help.
“I tell people if you need anything call me and I’ll bring whatever they need,” he said. “We know what we signed up for and I do appreciate everyone on the front line taking care of everyone. But we still have fear we have to live with.”
Kellyton Exxon worker Kade Walls also feels added safeguards should be put in place for those facing the public on a daily basis.
“I try to wash my hands as frequently as possible and we’re constantly wearing gloves when making food,” Walls said. “We’re going through gloves like crazy and we’re out of Germ-X. There is none to be found and we deal with the nastiest thing ever: money.”
While she wasn’t as concerned about the coronavirus outbreak at first, when schools started to shut down and everyone panicked it opened her eyes to the situation.
“I mean I’m thankful to have a job,” Walls said. “I have no other choice but to work. But I’m making $8.35 an hour and it’s not fair.”
Walls’ son has asthma and last week spiked a fever causing her to take the day off to have him checked out.
“That puts (the other employees here) in a bind,” Walls said. “We’re the ones having to stay here and work and not be home with our families.”
Puetz also didn’t think what has become a worldwide crisis would ever reach this level of severity.
“I honestly thought it was mediatized,” he said. “I didn’t think we needed to worry but the numbers are rising and I’m starting to change my theory on that.”
“I’m considered essential and probably see 100 people a day and it’s hard to stay 6 feet from them. It has made a lot of people in my field and the grocery field mad because a lot of these nonessential workers are making twice as much as we are by sitting at home and we’re on the front lines risking our lives and the lives of our loved ones to sell car parts, food and prescriptions.”
— Jay John, Advance Auto Parts retail parts professional
“I’m a manager at Winn Dixie and I’m glad to be in a position with a job and can help the public by keeping our shelves stocked and store clean but I’m also uncomfortable going into work being around hundreds of people. I’m putting myself at risk everyday but I guess it is the risk we take to provide food and an income for our own families.”
— Lillian Harris, Winn Dixie manager
“Postal employee here. You wouldn’t believe the people that approach us on a daily, not counting the ones going inside the post office just to drop off a letter.”
— Tonya Harry Jones, U.S. postal worker
“We are proud to be one of the few towing companies going the extra mile supplying gloves and masks and disinfecting trucks between calls for the safety of our community.”
— Steven Burke, Taylor Towing
“FedEx workers everywhere are getting hammered — the same with UPS and postal service drivers.”
— Tyler Moore, FedEx delivery truck driver