On Bibb Street in downtown Alexander City, there is a cream-colored house with a tin roof. This building has stood there since 1996 with a sign under the porch that read: “Benton’s Beauty Supply and Fashion.”
The business originally started in 1989 near Piggly Wiggly in a 14 by 14 room. Three years later, they moved to a location on Bibb Street. Next door, there was a plot of land and the former owner, Rev. David Benton, built Benton’s Beauty Salon’s current location.
After 35 years, building the business from the ground up, David and Liz Benton, his wife, have officially stepped down as the owners with Monique and Michael Sinclair receiving the keys to the business.
“It’s time,” David said. “We've been through a generation of customers. We have really gone through two generations in a sense.”
Building Benton’s Beauty Supply and Fashion
David was on the road most of the time — working as a loan officer for South Trust Bank. He traveled around to seven different states as a part of his job.
He retired in 1989 and that same year they opened Benton’s Beauty Supply and Fashion.
“When we first opened up, there had been days that we didn't have a customer,” David said. “But you got to build your customer base. And this is just like a baby, you got to nurture it.”
Slowly it grew, with each move they went to a bigger location. At one point, they had three stores — one in Alexander City, one in Goodwater and one in Valley.
It also wasn’t just Alabama they served. They mailed supplies to locals who went overseas for military service. Liz explained people would call and fax them at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. their time to place an order because, depending on where people are stationed, it can be hard to find hair supplies.
As the internet grew, it became easier to meet mail order needs with online orders. They also started taking call-in orders and doing curbside pick-up before it became the norm in order to meet the needs of senior citizens in the community.
They said it’s all about providing for the customer.
“So many hurting people, they come here for products, and before you know it, they got problems, they have issues, we pray with them and just try to uplift them,” Liz said. “Sometimes it seemed like Benton's Beauty Supply ministry.”
With the growing business, their family grew as well. Liz said each of their children have had a hand in running the store. However, both children are grown and have their own families to manage now.
Their son, Rev. David E. Benton married Marquita and together they have two children. He currently works at FedEx and serves as a minister in Atlanta. Their daughter, Tiffany Orum, is married to Henry Orum Jr. and is a music teacher in Lowndes County with a son — Henry Orum III.
In the spring of 2020, a line of customers filed out the door of Benton’s Beauty for COVID supplies. For a few weeks, they weren’t able to even take a five-minute break because there were so many people waiting for masks, sanitizer and rubbing alcohol.
However, the day didn’t stop there. That same year Liz was diagnosed with breast cancer. While Liz was undergoing treatment, David would start his day at 5 a.m. making meals for Liz to have. Then, he would go to work at the store.
“Breast cancer, COVID, you know, I’m just grateful to God I got through that,” Liz said. “... it’s time [to retire]. You just can't run a business forever.”
Saying Goodbye to Benton’s Beauty Supply
The Alexander City Council presented a proclamation to Liz and David Benton at the Dec. 12 meeting for their 35 years of business as well as their service to the community.
As stated on the proclamation, David once served on the Alexander City Council and founded the local Black Business Alliance. Liz has been involved with the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, the local Boys and Girls Club as well as the Girl Scouts.
This was their second proclamation with their first proclamation being presented by the Tallapoosa County Commission by T.C. Coley years ago.
During their time as Benton’s Beauty Supply, they also received the Minority Retail Firm of the Year as a part of Alabama Minority Enterprise Development week in Montgomery.
On Dec. 15, the Bentons officially said goodbye to Benton’s Beauty Supply. Long-lasting customers and friends stood on the front porch while Liz handed the keys to the Sinclairs.
Benton’s Beauty Supply and Fashion was renamed Shining Beauty, Hair and Fashion.
Becoming Shining Beauty, Hair and Fashion
According to Michael Sinclair, the name is the main change to the business. They want to keep the store a part of the community and continue to provide quality customer service, he said.
Over the past few years, Monique Sinclair has worked for the State of Alabama, but they both knew they wanted to own a business one day. When they heard the Bentons were looking to sell, they knew it was something meant to be.
While Monique is running Shining Beauty, Hair and Fashion, Michael plans to continue working as a business consultant through Fiserv. Monique said she is looking forward to “keeping up what the relationship was, that they had with their customers.”
They said they would love to see some new faces in the store as well, but they want to continue to provide for the current customer base first and foremost.
In the end, Michael said they hope to provide “another 35 years of excellent customer service and being a vital part of the community.”
Together, they invited people to come by, stop in and just say hello.