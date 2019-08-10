Frohsin’s Clothier customers mingled while shopping and eating Friday night.
The store held its second Frohsin’s After 5 to meet with customers and showed its new fall line while it is on sale. The store provided snacks from Coffee Corner on Main.
“We always offer a special discount during the event, almost like a customer appreciation to let people socialize and shop,” general manager Taylor Dixon said. “I think it’s important because it brings people to the store and it gets our name out a little more through word of mouth.”
Devereaux Williams attended the last Frohsin’s After 5 event with his wife, Jeannine Williams. Devereaux Williams said the store is a good addition to Alexander City.
“They’ve got a nice store, a real good selection of items and they got some things on sale,” he said. “We try to frequent the local business.”
Jo Walker bought pants for her son during the event.
“We wish them the best and hope it keeps going,” Walker said.
Store sales leader Stuart Brasell said he likes the new Duck Head shirts for men the store is selling and business has been good.
“It takes time but we’ve had a steady crowd that comes in,” Brasell said. “Also these people are people we’ve made friends with.”
Scott Blake bought a couple of shirts.
“It’s nice and cool and neat and they’ve got good stuff here and good men’s clothing,” Blake said.
The store is about to hit its six-month mark and is looking forward to seeing downtown fill up since school started.
“We always enjoy doing these,” Dixon said. “It’s nice to have a lot of customers in the store and socialize with them and get to meet people and spend more time talking.”