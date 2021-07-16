Ralph Frohsin joked he may have been at his own funeral as he was presented the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.
Frohsin sat with Radney Funeral Home’s Randy Anderson for Thursday night’s annual meeting and award presentation. Anderson was at the podium as 10 minutes of Frohsin’s life accomplishments were read off by Russell Medical’s Jim Peace and Susan Foy.
“When I was looking at the program (Thursday) tonight, I noticed I’m the oldest living president of the chamber,” Frohsin said from the podium at The Mill Two Eighty. “Second thing, that sounded like an obituary. Third thing is Radney Funeral Home is sponsoring this award.”
Foy said Froshin is a solid commitment to everything he does.
“He is in it to win it,” Foy said. “If he says he is going to do something, he does it 150%. Ralph has never given up on his community. He is one of our biggest cheerleaders. It shows by his lifetime of actions.”
Froshin has done more than just help run a family business in Alexander City. At Froshins Inc. he served as president and CEO. In 1991 Frohsin and his family organized the first Alexander City Jazz Fest as a way to say thank you as Frohsin’s had been open for 100 years. The festival still continues and is considered the largest free concert in the state.
Frohsin served on the Jazz Fest board from 1991 to 2015 and was president from 1991 to 1999.
Frohsin has served on the chamber board for three different terms and served as chairman in 1969. In 1991 the chamber named Froshin Alexander City Man of the Year.
Frohsin has served on the Main Street Alexander City board since 1994. Frohsin has served as United Way president and chairman. Frohsin has served the Alabama State Council on the Arts for three-six year terms. He has served on Sarah Towery Arts Committee, the Alexander City Arts Council and the Alexander City Beautification Council and the boards of Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, Willow Point Country Club, Alexander City Bank and SouthTrust Bank of Central Alabama.
Frohsin served as the director of the local Red Cross chapter from 1998 to 2013 and also served in state and regional appointments with the Red Cross.
He has served on the board of Russell Medical since 1999. Frohsin has also served on the foundation board of Children’s Hospital since 1992 and has served on the board of directors of Children’s Hospital since 2001.
The chamber issued other awards at its annual meeting and dinner.
Retired Jacobs Ladder director Kim McAlister was given the Community Spirit Award for leading efforts to organize emergency daycare for frontline workers early in the COVID-19 pandemic as schools and daycare facilities closed.
Daniel Yates and Lynn Patterson were awarded Business Person of the Year for their efforts in keeping their businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic and working in the kitchens of their restaurants.
Donna Gabel will serve as the chair of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce receiving the gavel from outgoing chair Jeff Smith.
Alexander City Police Department Cpl. Tyler Lashley and officer Chelsey Hall were named police officers of the year for their efforts to engage the community, especially children, with their ‘Lollipops with Cops’ program.
Alexander City Fire Department firefighter Will Windsor was named firefighter of the year. Benjamin Russell teacher Penny Adamson was recognized for being named the teacher of the year for Alexander City Schools in the last school year.
Jennifer Morris was named the Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari announced his pleasure in the growth of the area but said it takes an army.
“We don’t exist without our membership and elected officials who support us,” Collari said. “For all the great things that are happening, they can give themselves an applause.”