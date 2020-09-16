Russell Medical emergency room charge nurse Erin Dean is not merely a fighter but a warrior. Dean reasonably balances her roles as mother, full-time student and full-time employee. When she was diagnosed again with metastatic cancer, her only request was prayer. But she has since received so much more than that.
Dean, a single mother of three children — Lachlan, 11; Allison, 9 and Benjamin, 7 — was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2017 and diagnosed with Stage 4 breast metastasis to the brain in July 2019. The diagnosis was rediscovered last month.
With the enormous cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses for treatment, her friends who she considers family have finally convinced Dean to let them help her.
“It took a while to talk her into letting us do this,” Amber Hitson D’Olimpio said. “She doesn’t ask for help. I wanted to get her story out there at least; she deserves that kind of recognition.”
D’Olimpio organized a GoFundMe account to help offset some of Dean’s treatment costs.
“There’s a lot of money that goes into all of this,” D’Olimpio said. “She’s applying for grants and doing all she can to get as much covered as possible. On average, cancer treatments can cost about $20,000 for out-of-pocket expenses per year. Her treatment is planned for the next two years. We thought we’d start (with a goal of) $20,000 and if it can be even more successful than that that’s wonderful but it’s a starting point.”
Dean agreed she is not the type to ask for help but is grateful for her support system she said has become her family.
“My family does not live in the state; they are up in Wyoming,” Dean said. “I’ve been here in Alex City since 2013 and basically my work friends became my friends and then my family I can lean on for support, especially since all this has happened.”
As a result, with each diagnosis, the hit is a little easier, Dean said, as she is surrounded by unconditional love.
“I am very, very fortunate to have these women around me,” Dean said. “It is such a strong support group to feed each other positivity and help each other to be better people and love each other no matter what.”
Along with D’Olimpio, this also includes Breazie Jones, Jenn McMullen and Becca Caldwell — all current or former co-workers of Dean.
“She has been through a lot and never stopped fighting,” D’Olimpio said. “She’s there working all the time; she never stops working.”
On top of her full-time job as a registered nurse for the last 16 years, Dean is currently enrolled at UAB as a full-time student studying to be a nurse practitioner.
“I had been attempting to get into school for the last two years, since I was originally diagnosed,” Dean said. “I felt the need to further my education and do something more and be a part of something with what I was going through and seeing that and being able to give back in that way.”
She said school is what keeps her motivated and distracted from the medical distress she is facing.
“Honestly, I put all I can into that instead of worrying about what’s going to happen next,” Dean said. “I am still working and been fortunate in that aspect but also not given myself that option to not work.”
Dean has shared custody of her three children but they are covered under her insurance, so not working is not a possibility.
“As a single momma with three kids, she takes care of them,” D’Olimpio said. “They’re the main reason she is as strong as she is. I have never met anybody as driven as she is; she is not giving up.”
Dean recently finished radiation at UAB and will be starting chemotherapy within the next week.
“I know these are hard times for everyone,” D’Olimpio said. “If not everyone can donate, if they would share her story or at least read it, she deserves that recognition.”
The GoFundMe account, Covid RN Fighting Brain Cancer, has already earned more than $9,000 in less than a week. C&T Electric will also donate $5 per person who comes to Nub Chucker’s to throw axes through the end of September.
“That is way more than I anticipated or even imagined,” Dean said. “It’s very hard; I would love to be able to thank every single one of them in person because it is beyond anything I would comprehend to be able to raise that money to assist me and unburden me of that financial burden. I honestly felt the only need I needed was prayers; honestly it’s all I asked for — felt it was all I needed.”