Dr. Oliver Gordon Robinson Jr. is no longer in this world but the memories of Robinson’s dedication to medicine, his generosity and love of humankind live on.
Fred Dobbs is heartbroken.
“I lost one of my very best friends,” Dobbs said. “So did Alex City and his patients.”
A fellow physician at Russell Medical with Robinson was Dr. Vic Hamilton, who considered Robinson a great friend.
“He was a very unique guy,” Hamilton said. “He meant a lot to me and everybody around him. I’m sad about his passing. He was one of those rare individuals. Medicine wasn’t just a job for him; it was a passion. I think the world is a little sadder place without him.”
Robinson was born April 7, 1931 and grew up in Birmingham around former Russell Corp. Apparel president Scott Howell and Leon Edwards. Robinson graduated from medical school at the University of Alabama thanks to the Air Force and later on began his career in plastic and reconstructive surgery in Birmingham.
“He was an absolute wizard as a plastic surgeon,” Dobbs said. “His practice was practically 100% elective cosmetic surgery. When the Hollywood crowd found out about him, they came to Birmingham. He was that well known as a cosmetic surgeon. When you went in his office, you didn’t know who you were going to run into. Courtney Cox and others up, down and sideways. Some of them came to Alex City incognito.”
Dobbs could write Robinson’s biography. When asked if he could share any memories about Robinson, Dobbs' reply was simple.
“How much time you got?” Dobbs asked.
Dobbs said his father introduced Robinson to Alexander City while Robinson was a young plastic surgeon in Birmingham.
“My association with him started in the '60s,” Dobbs said. “Dr. Cameron talked Dr. Robinson into coming to town to operate on my dad who had a big cancer on his head.”
But it was a common ground that kept him in the area and connected to Dobbs.
“Dad was a pilot; Dr. Robinson was a pilot,” Dobbs said. “It’s kind of like a fraternity — flying hooked them together. Dad actually got him a Russell cabin on Lake Martin. Gordon kept it until Russell Lands developed The Ridge.”
After Dobbs’ father died, Dobbs joined Robinson’s flying “fraternity” and the connection deepened.
Robinson's work helped many
While Robinson could see his work on the red carpet, he had a passion for helping others, especially children.
“He worked a couple days a month at Children’s Hospital repairing cleft lips, cleft palates and birth defects there,” Dobbs said.
Robinson deepened his love of helping children with birth defects in what would become a special place — Coyoles, Honduras, a place some would think is in the middle of nowhere.
“It is 35 miles to the nearest paved road,” Dobbs said. “It is worse than going to Weogufka and turning left. You are out in the sticks.”
It was in the banana fields of Honduras where Robinson and Dobbs grew close.
“He eventually talked me into going to Honduras with him because he wouldn’t fly down there in his own airplane by himself,” Dobbs said. “I think it was 1986 when he talked me into going. He already had gone for three years prior to that doing cleft lips, cleft palates and birth defects for children down there.”
Honduras has little access to healthcare. Dobbs said the country is the size of Tennessee and has one main hospital smaller than Russell Medical with “a few farm hospitals.” Robinson introduced Dobbs to the one in Coyoles, where Robinson truly left his mark on the world. They would fly in on a Friday and start to open the clinic as patients from the countryside started to gather. Sunday they would see patients and start to schedule surgeries for the next week.
“He positively affected multitudes of people,” Dobbs said. “I don’t know how many operations he did over that 39-year period down there, but we would average at least 300 a year minimum. That is a lot of people you drastically change their life. Most of them were kids. You get the kids done, then you start operating on grown people.”
Robinson worked out of a small clinic, importing the medical supplies piled into a small plane. After a few years, Dole, who owns the banana farms surrounding Coyoles, propositioned Robinson who was connected to the plastic surgery program at UAB School of Medicine.
“They were operating in this little clinic which had one operating room,” Dobbs said. “The head of Dole for Central America back in the '90s was an American. He told Dr. Robinson, ‘I have a deal for you. I will build you your own clinic next to ours with your own operating rooms and your own storage rooms if you will take some of our doctors and nurses to Birmingham and go through burn training at the UAB Burn Center.’ There was no burn treatment center anywhere in Central America.”
Legacy lives on for doctor who helped anyone
Robinson’s legacy will continue through the Robinson Burn Center in Honduras as a result of the deal. It offers treatment for burn victims from across Central America.
To continue the legacy in Coyoles, Robinson introduced Dr. Jorge de la Torre to the people of Honduras.
“(Robinson’s) technique for doing cleft lips is totally different from what they teach in school at UAB,” Dobbs said. “When Dr. de la Torre started going down there, Dr. Robinson had only taken two or three other doctors before. The other doctors he took were former partners of his. He gets de la Torre down there and he gets really interested in it.”
de la Torre now takes chief residents of the plastic surgery program at UAB to Coyoles. At first the residents would stay under the wings of de la Torre until they discovered Robinson’s speed and quality of work post surgery.
“The first one or two, you would notice when we got there, (the residents) were right under Dr. de la Torre to start off with,” Dobbs said. “Then they saw Gordon doing all his cleft lips so quickly and the results so good. After the first couple, the next ones, as soon as they got there, (they didn’t bother) with de la Torre. They are in there under Dr. Robinson to see the Coyoles cleft repair. That was true right up until the last time he operated down there. They didn’t care how de la Torre did it. They were in there to see how Gordon did it. He was really something with it. They didn’t teach his method at school.”
Robinson’s legacy will continue in Alexander City too. His daughter, Dr. Katharine Cooper, is a gynecologist at Russell Medical.
“I don’t know how long he was in practice up there before semi-retiring and moving his practice to Alex City,” Dobbs said. “He had a great practice here. He operated until he was 81 or 82. He operated as long as he could still get medical malpractice insurance.”
His length of service is impressive but his love of humankind also showed through his interactions with fellow physicians and patients. Hamiltion was a senior medical student in the emergency room at Baptist Princeton on his first encounter with Robinson.
“A guy came in who had cut his finger on his rearview mirror,” Hamilton said. “They wanted me to sew him up. I went in there and moved his finger and his tendon was cut. Dr. Robinson was right outside the door. I said, ‘Are you Dr. Robinson the plastic surgeon?’ He said, ‘Yes I am.’ I said, ‘Can you see this patient with me?’ He said, ‘Sure.’
Hamilton said Robinson helped with the case, but it wasn’t their last interaction in a medical setting. Robinson invited Hamilton to help at the Wound Care Center at Russell Medical and was always lending a hand while swapping stories.
“The thing was no matter where he was or what he was doing, if you called Dr. Robinson and asked him a question, he would take the time out for you to answer all your questions,” Hamilton said. “If he needed to see that person, he would either come in then or say, ‘When do you need me to see them?' That is the kind of person he was.
“He was one of those physicians who cared about the person more than anything else. If he could help you, he would. I could call him about anything and he’d say, ‘Sure, send them over.’ He didn’t care about the insurance. He didn’t care about the payment. He didn’t care anything about that. He said, ‘Yes, I will see them for you.’”
More than medicine
Robinson left his mark beyond medicine.
“He learned to fly; learned to sail — loved airplanes — loved boats,” Dobbs said. “He did what he wanted to, but he worked for it. When he wanted to do something, get out of the way, he was gone. I wish I could make myself do that sometimes.”
Dobbs said Robinson had a lot of heart and passion but no attitude and shared his love with everyone he came into contact with.
“He was a big brother or father to me and I’m really going to miss him,” Dobbs said. “He was just as common as dirt, but had a lot of class and was just a wizard with a scalpel.”
Hamilton said while Robinson was very talented at medicine and especially plastic surgery, Robinson never forgot who gave him the talents.
“I went to Bible study with him at First Methodist Church; he was a very impassioned man about his religion,” Hamilton said. “He cared about God. He cared about the Bible. He cared about what you should do to get to heaven. He covered his bases. He knew Jesus was his savior and he knew where he was going after he passed away.”